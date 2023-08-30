Outrageous! Biden Regime to Send Another $250 Million Security Assistance to Ukraine

The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that the Biden Administration will send yet another aid package to Ukraine, totaling $250 million.

This marks the 45th such package since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. This allocation brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to over $43 billion.

“Today, the department also announced an additional security assistance [package] to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs,” said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh in a statement.

“The U.S. will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security systems requirements,” Singh added.

The latest allocation will include:

AIM-9M missiles for air defense

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds

Mine-clearing equipment

Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided, or “TOW,” missiles

Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets

Hydra-70 rockets

Over 3 million rounds of small-arms ammunition

Armored medical treatment vehicles and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, or Humvee, ambulances

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment

Joe Biden earlier this month had already asked Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in assistance, according to Reuters.

It can be recalled Joe Biden said he would support Ukraine’s battle against Moscow “as long as it takes” in a statement last June.

He said that a prolonged dedication to the cause will compel Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to reassess the war’s value and feasibility.

The incessant flow of U.S. military aid to Ukraine has raised serious questions about the U.S.’ role and objectives in the conflict. With over $75 billion already invested, the American taxpayer is left to wonder what the endgame truly is for such an unprecedented and mounting financial commitment.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $75 billion in assistance since the war began, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.