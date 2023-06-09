America Last! Biden Regime to Send Additional $2.1 Billion in Arms Aid to Ukraine, Reaffirms Enduring Support ‘As Long as It Takes’

On Friday, Biden’s Department of Defense (DoD) announced the release of a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

The package, which totals up to $2.1 billion, is designed to fortify Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and ammunition reserves.

“This USAI package illustrates the continued commitment to both Ukraine’s critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term,” according to the news release.

The capabilities in this announcement include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

HAWK air defense systems and missiles;

105mm and 203mm artillery rounds;

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket system munitions;

Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

According to DOD, Since the start of the Biden regime, the United States has committed over $40 billion of taxpayer’s money in security aid to Ukraine. Of this total, over $39 billion has been allocated since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

On Thursday, President Biden and the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, vowed to support Ukraine’s battle against Moscow “as long as it takes.”

They stated that a prolonged dedication to the cause will compel Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to reassess the war’s value and feasibility.

“The fact of the matter is that I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes,” Biden said.

According to Zero Hedge, several military experts have now verified that Russian troops have annihilated their first Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tank, made from Germany, on Wednesday in the southern region of the country. Visual evidence, including videos and photos that have surfaced recently, seem to exhibit the wreckage of US Bradley APCs combat vehicles supplied by the United States.

WATCH: