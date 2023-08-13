CBP Apprehended Nearly 40,000 Border Crossers in First Ten Days of August

Customs and Border Protection apprehended nearly 40,000 border crossers in the first ten days of August.

Border Patrol captured 39,324 illegal aliens during this time frame who were crossing outside legal ports of entry — an average of 5,708 apprehensions per day.

According to a report from Breitbart News, the Tucson and Rio Grande Valley Sectors reported more than 10,000 apprehensions each.

“The Tucson and Rio Grande Valley Sectors reported 10,867 and 10,465 migrant apprehensions, respectively. The five Texas-based border sectors accounted for 23,119 of the 39,324 migrant apprehensions,” Breitbart reports.

If this rate continues, nearly 200,000 illegal aliens could be caught at the border this month, an estimated 177,000 migrants.

The Wall Street Journal reports that over 130,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in July, a third more than were caught in June.

“While arrests for illegal border crossings have increased sharply in recent weeks, they remain significantly below the 222,000 reported in December,” the report explains. “They are also lower than in the months before the Biden administration stopped enforcing the Title 42 public-health law that allowed agents to quickly turn back migrants before they could ask for asylum.”

Liberal cities, including “sanctuary cities” like New York, have been begging for federal assistance dealing with the floods of migrants overwhelming their shelter systems.

Over 90,000 border crossers have ended up in the Big Apple since last Spring, and Mayor Eric Adams announced in July that the city has “reached full capacity.”

In 2021, Adams claimed that New York City would remain a “sanctuary city” under his administration.

“We should protect our immigrants.” Period. Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

More recently, however, Mayor Adams has called the rising number of illegal migrants “a real burden on New Yorkers.”