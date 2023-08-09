They’re Scared! MSNBC Contributor Charlie Sykes: “When Donald Trump Says…’I Am Your Retribution,’ He Means It…Trump 2.0 Would Be Exponentially Worse Than Trump 1.0” (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes joined hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to discuss the recent indictments surrounding President Donald Trump.

Political commentator, Charlie Sykes warned that Trump 2.0 would be significantly worse than Trump 1.0.

During the interview, former Republican Joe Scarborough expressed his disappointment, “I will admit that even after Donald Trump got elected, I thought America would come to its senses. I thought Republicans, my former party, would come to its senses.”

He drew attention to Steve Bannon’s past remarks and how he proudly claimed his goal was to tear down corrupt governmental institutions. Far left Scarborough stressed that current Republican rhetoric mirrors the “radicals on the far left” from the 1960s.

“I remember Steve Bannon proudly bragging that he was a Leninist. And as a Leninist, he wanted to tear down government, tear down all the institutions that lifted us up, tear down all the institutions that created the American century, tear down all the institutions that fed and freed more people than any other country in the history of mankind.”

“You have Republican candidates saying they’re going to abolish the FBI, defund it and abolish it. They’re going to tear down the Justice Department, they’re going to tear down institutions. They’re going to tear down universities. They’re going to do all the things that we conservatives supposedly feared during the 1960s from the radicals on the far left. They’re actually closer to doing it than the hippies ever were,” said Scarborough.

Charlie Sykes echoed those accusations, claiming that these are not just wild theories but the actual intent of some members of the Republican Party.

He claimed that the Republican party no longer believes in institutions and is willing to tear them down, including the corrupt Justice Department and leftist indoctrination at universities.

“And this is not Trump derangement syndrome. This is what they are saying that they want to they have made it very clear. This is Steve Bannon’s agenda right now,” said Sykes.

He further emphasized Trump’s previous statement.

“I I believe when Donald Trump says that he intends to do this when he says, I am your retribution, he means that doesn’t mean accomplish everything but he will try. The Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.0,” said Sykes.

Sykes argued the need to take Trump and the Republican’s intentions seriously. The Democrats are now scared.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Trump vowed retribution for the latest federal charges. Trump vowed to retaliate.

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself. The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!” Trump said on Truth Social Thursday morning ahead of his arraignment.

“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” Trump said in a follow-up post.

WATCH: