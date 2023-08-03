‘Soon It Will Be Our Turn’ – Trump Promises Revenge For Latest Federal Charges

President Trump vowed retribution for the latest federal charges.

Biden has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach compound all week as his corrupt Justice Department works to jail his main political rival Donald Trump.

Trump vowed to retaliate.

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself. The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!” Trump said on Truth Social Thursday morning ahead of his arraignment.

“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” Trump said in a follow-up post.

Trump will be arrested and arraigned at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of charges.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”