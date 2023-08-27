More Photos Surface of Disney Having Men in Drag Greet Little Kids At Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique Dress Shop (VIDEO)

Upset Disney visitors are sharing photos of men in drag greeting children at the Bibbidy Bobbidi Boutique Dress Shop.

The theme park made headlines in May over another mustached man in a dress greeting little girls at the boutique where they can get a princess makeover.

The high-priced shop takes children through getting princess-ready complete with “magic mirrors” and a salon where they can get their hair and makeup done after selecting the perfect princess dress to wear as they visit the theme park.

Makeovers at the boutique are limited to children ages 3 to 12.

In previous years, little girls and their parents would be met at the door by one of the “fairy godmothers in training,” usually a young woman who would help them decide on their perfect princess makeover.

Now, they appear to be being met by drag queens.

Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions. Received both of these this week from disturbed visitors. pic.twitter.com/c0NGDhRKh3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2023

On Friday, Libs of TikTok posted images of two separate men in dresses greeting children.

In a video posted to Twitter at the end of May, a mustached man in heavy makeup is seen introducing himself to a child as one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

In 2022, Inside the Magic reported, “Boutique Cast Members were formerly called ‘Fairy Godmothers in Training’ but will now be called ‘Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,’ according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.”

The report added, “This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.”

“This is just one of the many ways Disney is trying to push more inclusivity. Recently Disney changed the opening to the fireworks shows as they removed the phrase ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls.’ Disney Cast Members also have a less strict dress code as it, too, has become more gender-inclusive.”

Earlier this month, Disney partnered with TikTok influencer Seann Altman, a biological male who identifies as “gender fluid,” to promote a line of girls’ apparel.

In the video, Altman does a tutorial on dressing like Minnie Mouse.

A new Disney ad features a male (@seannaltman) dressing up in women’s clothes so that he can be like Minnie Mouse. pic.twitter.com/Y0EabqG0W4 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 7, 2023

Altman dons a red Minnie Mouse print dress, big red bow, and a white petticoat before putting his hair in two high buns to simulate the children’s character’s ears.

“I literally look like Minnie Mouse!” Altman declares.

The transgender influencer has 717,000 followers on the platform and frequently makes videos where he is dressed up as a young girl, including a recent one where he is skipping around in fairy wings.

As Gateway previously reported, Disney has also hired a transgender YouTuber for a major role in an upcoming Star Wars series.

Abigail Thorn, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has been cast in the new series The Acolyte as Ensign Eurus.

“Non-binary” actress Amanda Steinberg has been cast as the lead role. The Direct notes that these casting choices mean that “the upcoming series is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet.”

Thorn has a hundred thousand subscribers on YouTube and is known to promote puberty blockers and hormone replacements for children.

Breitbart News reports that last year, Disney “cast transgender ‘non-binary’ actress Zoe Terakes in a key supporting role in the Marvel series Ironheart just days after the show also cast drag queen Shea Couleé, an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Disney cast Talisa Garcia, who is a male-to-female transgender actor, to play a non-transgender role in the Willow series, which was recently canceled after just one season,” the report continued. “Just this month, Disney debuted its first ‘non-binary’ character in a Pixar film; however, few audience members will see this milestone for the once-beloved animation studio, as Elemental has flopped spectacularly both in the United States and overseas.”