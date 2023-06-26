Disney’s Star Wars Hires Transgender YouTuber for Major Role in Upcoming Series

Disney has hired a transgender YouTuber for a major role in an upcoming Star Wars series.

Abigail Thorn, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has been cast in the new series The Acolyte as Ensign Eurus.

“Non-binary” actress Amanda Steinberg has been cast as the lead role. The Direct notes that these casting choices mean that “the upcoming series is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet.”

Thorn has a hundred thousand subscribers on YouTube and is known to promote puberty blockers and hormone replacements for children.

Thorn is the first transgender actor to be cast for a major role in a Star Wars project.

The Direct report that “Back in 2021, Star Wars highlighted Terec and Cerec in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility. Both are non-binary Jedi who call the galaxy far, far away home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

In announcing the “non-binary” Jedis, Star Wars posted on Instagram, “we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic. We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far away.”

Breitbart News reports that last year, Disney “cast transgender ‘non-binary’ actress Zoe Terakes in a key supporting role in the Marvel series Ironheart just days after the show also cast drag queen Shea Couleé, an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Disney cast Talisa Garcia, who is a male-to-female transgender actor, to play a non-transgender role in the Willow series, which was recently canceled after just one season,” the report continued. “Just this month, Disney debuted its first ‘non-binary’ character in a Pixar film; however, few audience members will see this milestone for the once-beloved animation studio, as Elemental has flopped spectacularly both in the United States and overseas.”