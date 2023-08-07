Malik Obama Did It Again: Tweets Brother Barack Obama “Must Be Gay”

Late Sunday night, Malik Obama has once again taken to Twitter to taunt his brother, Barack Obama, the former President of the United States.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Malik Obama said his brother Barack Obama is “definitely gay” in response to the former president’s statement on banning porn books for children.

“Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone.” Barack Obama wrote on July 17.

Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and… pic.twitter.com/txhCTfH3Gh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2023

Obama was referring to sexually explicit books such as “Gender Queer” – a book filled with pornographic photos.

“This man is definitely gay,” Malik Obama said in a since-deleted tweet.

On Sunday, Malik takes another cheeky shot at his brother, Barack Obama, with a new tweet suggesting that “This guy [Barack] must be gay” in reference to Barack Obama’s statement on banning pornographic LGBT books.

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that an award-winning Barack Obama biographer revealed several “eyebrow-raising” claims about the former president in an interview, including that Obama FREQUENTLY fantasized about having gay sex to a former girlfriend.

Read more here: