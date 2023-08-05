WOW: Award-Winning Barack Obama Biographer Drops Several “Eyebrow-Raising” Claims About Ex-President in Interview Including that Obama FREQUENTLY Fantasized about Gay Sex to Former Girlfriend

A media outlet is raising eyebrows across the country regarding a 16,000-plus word interview it conducted with former President Barack Obama’s award-winning biographer. In the interview, the biographer drops what Fox News describes as several “eyebrow-raising” claims including one that raises a question regarding Obama’s sexuality.

As Fox News reported, Tablet’s David Samuels sat down lengthy Q&A with historian David Garrow, who wrote the 2017 biography “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama.” The book was widely praised by corporate media outlets including the Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and Politico.

Garrow previously won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for the book “Bearing the Cross: Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.”

The interview starts with Garrow sharing the story about how Obama’s relationship with Sheila Miyoshi Jager, his girlfriend in the 1980s, ended. Garrow says their relationship fell apart after Obama refused to condemn antisemitism.

As Samuels notes, the former president’s version of the breakup was far different in his infamous memoir “Dreams of my Father.” Obama wrote that the relationship ended because he wanted to embrace his “Black racial consciousness,” which conflicted with his Caucasian girlfriend.

Whose version of the story is correct? Who knows. The bridge between the two accounts is Obama’s emerging attachment to Blackness, which required him to fall in love with and marry a Black woman. In Obama’s account, his attachment to Blackness is truthful and noble. In Jager’s account, his claims are instrumental and selfish; he grants particularism to the experience and suffering of his own tribe while denying it to others.

But the claim that is getting the most buzz is the part where Garrow discusses Obama’s girlfriend at Occidental College, Alex McNair. He revealed that when McNair showed him letters from Barack, she redacted one paragraph in one of them and just claimed that “It’s about homosexuality.”

Moreover, a man named Harvey Klehr was assigned curating the letters, which are located at Emory University and they would not let him take a single photo.

This begs the question: could Obama be gay or bisexual?

He’s spent his whole life at Emory, but they won’t let him take pictures. So Harvey has to sit there with a pencil and copy out the graph where Barack writes to Alex about how he repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men.

There’s even more, though. Garrow also said that Obama completely fabricated “Dreams of my Father.” When he confronted the former president about this, he was livid.

It’s so inaccurate, whether about the dynamics among the guys in Hawaii or what’s going on in the community group on the far South Side of Chicago. And it completely omits women. I’ve always thought that there’d eventually be a feminist critique of Obama because his mother and all the girlfriends — they’re not there. They don’t exist. He wants people to believe his story. For me to conclude that “Dreams from My Father” was historical fiction — oh God, did that infuriate him. He doesn’t want it challenged. It’s my story and I’m sticking to it. The book is so fictionalized.

Democrats in the past have fantasized about putting Obama on the Supreme Court because he could not serve another term in office and they fancy him a constitutional expert. But Garrow has some bad news for them.

He says Obama would be absolutely horrible on the Supreme Court because he’s too lazy. Obama even reportedly admitted his slothful side.

He’d be terrible because he’s too lazy. This is in the book. It goes back to him being Hawaiian. At one point, he says, ‘I’m fundamentally lazy and it’s because I’m from Hawaii.’ That’s close to the actual quote.

Garrow goes on to tell a story about Obama’s lawyer warning him not to ask about Obama’s father. He describes this as a textbook example of Obama’s “not normal” personality and calls him “a creature from another planet” when discussing his wife Michelle Obama being raised by a close-knit family.

During his discussion with Garrow, Samuels also seemingly comes to the conclusion that Obama is running the country behind the scenes.

He lives in a large brick mansion in Kalorama. Doesn’t it strike you as weird that he’s an ex-president, he’s comparatively young, and he’s living in the center of Washington, D.C.? The original excuse was that Sasha had to finish school. Then you could say, ‘Well, the opposition to Trump needs a figure to rally around.’ But now Sasha has graduated from USC, Trump is gone, Joe Biden was elected present, but he’s still there. “Doesn’t that strike you as odd? I mean, I have heard from more than one source that there are regular meetings at Obama’s house in Kalorama involving top figures in the current White House, with Secret Service and cars outside. I don’t write about it because it’s not my lane. There are over a thousand reporters in Washington, and yet there are zero stakeouts of Obama’s mansion, if only to tell us who is coming and going. But he clearly has his oar in.

Social media users in America, especially conservatives marveled at the shocking claims revealed in the discussion. National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke summed it up best when he called it an “extraordinary interview.”

