OH MY! Malik Obama Tweets Brother Barack Obama is ‘Definitely Gay’ – Then Deletes Tweet in a Panic!

Malik Obama said his brother Barack Obama is “definitely gay” in response to the former president’s statement on banning porn books for children.

“Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone.” Barack Obama said.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2023

Obama was referring to sexually explicit books such as “Gender Queer” – a book filled with pornographic photos.

Malik Obama reacted to Barack Obama’s tweet.

“This man is definitely gay,” Malik Obama said in a since-deleted tweet.

Screenshot courtesy of the Post Millennial: