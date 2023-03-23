Fed-Surrection Update: Proud Boys Member Ken Lizardo Who Drove Founder Enrique Tarrio to Meeting with Oath Keepers Founder on Jan. 5th Was an FBI Operative

by

WHAT A SURPRISE!
The Proud Boys member who drove Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio to meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in a parking garage on January 5, 2021, for their brief meeting is an FBI operative.

Ken Lizardo was an FBI informant at the time. And now he refuses to testify in the ongoing Proud Boys trial… After all, they can’t let the jury know the witness won’t testify because he’s an FBI operative!


Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio met for the first time in a parking garage the night before the January 6 protests. The meeting lasted a couple of minutes. Stewart Rhodes discussed this meeting with The Gateway Pundit in a previous interview. Tarrio was not in DC on January 6. And now we know his driver was an FBI operative.

Julie Kelly exposed this latest FBI operative, Ken Lizardo, in a series of tweets on Thursday.

As Julie mentions in her tweet, “reporting relationship with the FBI” is a nice way of saying FBI operative.

The DOJ and FBI do not want Ken Lizardo to take the stand. He might expose the vast FBI operation on January 6.

With each new day, we learn the January 6 “insurrection” was an FBI setup. What a disgraceful time for America.
Are there any honest employees left at the FBI?

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America.

