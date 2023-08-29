JUST IN: House Republicans Launch Investigation Into Jack Smith’s Office Meeting with Biden White House Officials

House Judiciary Republicans on Tuesday launched an investigation into Jack Smith’s office meeting with Biden White House officials.

Joe Biden’s White House Counsel’s office quietly met with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s aides just weeks before Trump was indicted in the classified documents case.

According to visitor logs reviewed by the New York Post, Jay Bratt, a prosecutor on Jack Smith’s massive team, met with Caroline Saba, deputy chief of staff for Biden’s White House Counsel’s office on March 31, 2023.

The special counsel’s prosecutor met with Biden’s staffers just days after Obama-appointed judge Beryl Howell ordered Trump’s lawyer to testify before the grand jury.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney-client privilege in a ruling.

Jack Smith indicted President Trump weeks later on 37 charges related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

This is more evidence that Joe Biden is coordinating with prosecutors to lock up his main political rival Donald Trump – in the middle of an election!

House Republicans launched an investigation into this meeting.

“The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing its oversight of the Biden Justice Department’s commitment to impartial justice and its handling of a special counsel investigation against President Biden’s chief opponent in the upcoming presidential election. According to recent reporting, Jay Bratt—a Department of Justice employee and top aide to Special Counsel Jack Smith—met with White House officials multiple times, just weeks before Mr. Smith indicted former President Donald Trump. This new information raises serious concerns regarding the potential for a coordinated effort between the Department and the White House to investigate and prosecute President Biden’s political opponents,” they wrote.

“In September 2021, Mr. Bratt reportedly met with an advisor to the White House Chief of Staff. Two months later, in November 2021, Mr. Bratt again went to the White House to meet with Administration officials. During this same period, President Trump’s lawyers were negotiating with the National Archives about presidential records from his tenure in office. According to reporting, Mr. Bratt’s 2021 White House meetings related to ‘national security.’ Subsequently, on March 31, 2023, just nine weeks prior to Mr. Smith’s indictment of President Trump, Mr. Bratt met with the White House Counsel’s Office Deputy Chief of Staff Caroline Saba and FBI Special Agent Danielle Ray for a ‘case-related interview.'” the Republicans said.

The Judiciary Committee is asking for the following information by September 12, 2023:

1. All documents and communications referring or relating to any appointment, meeting, or other visit by Mr. Bratt to the White House or the Executive Office of the President; and

2. All documents and communications between the Executive Office of the President and the Department of Justice referring or relating to the investigation and/or prosecutions of Special Counsel Jack Smith.