WOW! Biden’s Staffers Quietly Met with Jack Smith’s Aides Shortly Before Trump Indicted in Classified Docs Case

Joe Biden’s White House Counsel’s office quietly met with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s aides just weeks before Trump was indicted in the classified documents case.

According to visitor logs reviewed by the New York Post, Jay Bratt, a prosecutor on Jack Smith’s massive team, met with Caroline Saba, deputy chief of staff for Biden’s White House Counsel’s office on March 31, 2023.

The special counsel’s prosecutor met with Biden’s staffers just days after Obama-appointed judge Beryl Howell ordered Trump’s lawyer to testify before the grand jury.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney-client privilege in a ruling.

Jack Smith indicted President Trump weeks later on 37 charges related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

This is more evidence that Joe Biden is coordinating with prosecutors to lock up his main political rival Donald Trump – in the middle of an election!

The New York Post reported:

The White House counsel’s office met with a top aide to Special Counsel Jack Smith just weeks before he brought charges against former President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents — raising serious concerns about coordinated legal efforts aimed at President Biden’s likely opponent in 2024. Jay Bratt, who joined the special counsel team in November 2022, shortly after it was formed, took a meeting in the White House on March 31, 2023, with Caroline Saba, deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office, White House visitor logs show. They were joined in the 10 a.m. meeting by Danielle Ray, an FBI agent in the Washington field office. Nine weeks later, Trump was indicted by Smith’s office on June 8, 2023. Bratt, 63, also met with Saba at the White House in November 2021, when Trump was mired in negotiations with the National Archives, who were demanding the return of presidential records from his Mar-a-Lago estate before a formal investigation had not yet been opened.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Walt Nauta, a Mar-a-Lago aide, was indicted along with President Trump as a co-conspirator.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.