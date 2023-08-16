Judge Overseeing President Trump’s Bogus Georgia Case, Scott McAfee, Once Worked Under Soros-Funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

The bogus racketeering case in Atlanta against former President Donald J. Trump and others has been assigned to Scott F. McAfee, a recently appointed Fulton County Superior Court judge, who once served under Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

On Monday night, Soros-funded District Attorney Fani Willis returned ten junk indictments against President Donald Trump for questioning the 2020 stolen election—a right protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

President Donald Trump, alongside 18 others, was indicted on 41 charges on Monday night, a blatant attack on those who dared to challenge the integrity of the 2020 election. Additionally, 30 unindicted co-conspirators are being scrutinized for their role in exposing election irregularities.

According to a New York Times report, Judge McAfee, 34, began his career as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office shortly after graduating from law school.

During his tenure there, he handled the preliminary stages of felony cases and was subsequently promoted to the complex trial division. Most notably, this division was led at the time by Fani T. Willis, the very prosecutor who indicted President Trump with bogus charges, say insiders familiar with the matter.

Willis assumed the role of district attorney in 2021, after Judge McAfee’s departure, and was supported by liberal benefactors such as Soros. She then immediately launched an extensive investigation into Mr. Trump and his allies related to the 2020 election. Her inquiry led to a grand jury indictment on Monday night, a move without a doubt is politically motivated.

More from New York Times:

The fact that Mr. McAfee worked under Ms. Willis, a Democrat, might provide an opening for critics of the investigation, but Mr. McAfee also has conservative bona fides. While at the University of Georgia’s law school, he was the vice president of the Federalist Society, a conservative law group, and was the treasurer for the Law Republicans, which was described as serving “conservative, moderate and libertarian” law students, according to rosters of student group officers. He graduated in 2013. While most judges are elected in Georgia, Judge McAfee was appointed to the Superior Court bench in December by Gov. Brian Kemp, a phony Republican, and sworn in on Feb. 1 to fill a vacancy on the bench. Kemp has clashed with Mr. Trump over the 2020 election results in Georgia and other issues.

On Tuesday, dirtbag Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement in response to President Trump’s planned conference press conference to reveal election fraud in the state of Georgia.

“The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus,” says Kemp.

The connection between Judge McAfee and District Attorney Willis alone, raises serious questions about the integrity of this legal process. This entire situation appears to be yet another example of the judicial overreach and politically driven agendas that have become all too common in our great nation’s legal system.