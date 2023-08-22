Joe Biden Spits on Constitution Again and Announces New Student Loan Bailout Scheme – Will Cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Billions of Dollars (VIDEO)

Wannabe dictators care nothing for those who try to hold them accountable and many seek to jail their political opponents. Joe Biden qualifies with flying colors.

As Fox News reported, Biden his newest new student loan bailout scheme called the “Save Plan” alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. This comes despite the Supreme Court ruling in June that his massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote was unconstitutional as Cristina Laila reported.

Laila also revealed in August that a federal appeals court dealt a serious blow to student relief rule by the Biden regime which allows borrowers to obtain “relief” from their loan obligations if they were “victims” of misleading information by colleges and universities.

None of this is stopping the Regime, however. The Supreme Court is illegitimate in their eyes and the Constitution is just a piece of paper to them.

Under Biden’s “Save Plan,” borrowers making roughly $15 an hour will supposedly not have to make a single payment, while others earning above that amount will save at least $1,000 a year in comparison to other income-driven repayment plans.

Biden released comments by the White House via video, calling his latest scheme the “most affordable student loan plan ever.”

He continued:

As long as you pay what you owe under this plan, you’ll no longer see your loan balance grow because of unpaid interest. Under the SAVE Plan, monthly payments are based on your income, not your student loan balance.

Today, I'm proud to announce a new student debt repayment program called the SAVE Plan. It's the most affordable student loan plan ever. And a promise kept in fixing the existing student loan program. Let me explain how it works: pic.twitter.com/sXGdUPoOcb — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2023

Cardona also crowed about the Biden regime’s latest assault on the rule of law.

The SAVE plan is another huge step forward in President Biden’s tireless efforts to fix the broken student loan system, reduce the burden of student debt on working families, and put borrowers first.

In addition to defying the Supreme Court, this new bailout scheme will cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the total cost to taxpayers at $276 billion, though this is likely an underestimate considering the regular cost overruns with government policies and projects.

Let’s hope the courts hold firm and slap down Biden again. Unlike so many on the right, one consistent truism about leftists is they never quit until they accomplish their desired goals.