Federal Court Deals Blow to Joe Biden’s Student Loan Relief Rule

A federal appeals court on Monday dealt a blow to Joe Biden’s rule on student loan relief.

The Biden Regime’s student relief rule allows borrowers to obtain ‘relief’ from their loan obligations if they were victims of misleading information by colleges and universities.

Career Colleges and Schools of Texas filed a lawsuit against the Biden Regime’s rule earlier this year arguing the rules were too broad.

A three-judge panel for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals – one Reagan appointee and two Trump appointees – granted a temporary injunction blocking the rule as the case makes its way through the court.

AP reported: