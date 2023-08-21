Joe Biden Begins His Speech in Maui By Bringing Up the Death of His First Wife and Daughter (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday arrived in Maui to survey the damage (more like a photo op) two weeks after deadly wildfires devastated the historic town of Lahaina.

More than 100 people are confirmed dead and nearly 1,000 people are still unaccounted for after state and federal officials failed to quickly respond to the fires.

After repeatedly brushing off questions on the rising death toll in Maui with “no comment,” Biden did not receive a warm welcome from the residents on Monday.

Maui residents lined the road to protest Joe Biden’s arrival.

Protestors held up signs that read “He’s too late” – and “Actions speak louder than words.”

Biden cracked jokes and made the photo op about himself as he arrived in Lahaina to deliver a speech.





Joe Biden began his speech by bringing up the death of his first wife and daughter in 1972.

Maui residents have lost everything to deadly wildfires and Joe Biden is talking about himself.

“I remember when I got the call about my first wife and daughter. I was a young senator and got a call in Washington and I hadn’t been sworn in yet. I wasn’t old enough and I was hiring staff at the Capitol and I got a phone call from the fire department,” Biden said.

Biden continued to talk about himself, “They said your wife, she’s dead. Come home. Come home.”

Joe Biden droned on and on about himself some more: “I was wondering what a lot of people here are wondering. What about my two boys? How are they? They were in the car…”

This is Biden’s signature move. He did the same thing when he met with Gold Star moms and dads who lost their sons and daughters to the suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

Biden talked about his dead son Beau and falsely claimed he died in the Iraq war when meeting with one of the Gold Star moms.