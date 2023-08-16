Court Filing Reveals Link Between Jeffrey Epstein, Obama’s White House Counsel and JPMorgan Chase

A recent court filing in the US Virgin Islands has revealed a ‘not-so-shocking’ connection between the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, and JPMorgan Chase.

This revelation comes years after JPMorgan claimed to have severed ties with Epstein. The filing sheds light on the events leading up to Epstein’s arrest on child sex trafficking charges and raises questions about the ethical practices of one of the world’s largest banks.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a civil lawsuit in Federal Court is pitting the US Virgin Islands Government against America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

The territory alleges that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims in large quantities of cash, and was ‘indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise’.

The lawsuit has brought to light a dizzying array of information regarding the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring and its workings, as well as victims, clients, enablers and co-conspirators.

Since there is more than enough blame to go around, in its defense, JPMorgan has filed documents showing just how deeply some top USVI officials were involved in his affairs.

According to the recent court filing, Epstein’s personal assistant reached out to a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase in February 2019 to facilitate the opening of an account for Kathryn Ruemmler.

Ruemmler, who served as White House counsel under President Obama from 2011 to 2014, and is now general counsel for Goldman Sachs, was touted as an ideal client.

This introduction came weeks after the late pedophile was arrested and six years after JPMorgan claimed to have severed ties with Epstein due to internal concerns, according to CNBC News.

Mary Erdoes, head of asset and wealth management at JPMorgan Chase, received the email from Epstein’s office regarding Ruemmler.

She forwarded the request to Stacey Friedman, the general counsel at the bank.

According to Hindustan Times, Erdoes questioned the connection in the email, stating, “Any reason we shouldn’t take her? Odd that this is coming through JE…”

Friedman responded by praising Ruemmler’s legal skills and expressing enthusiasm about her potential as a client.

CNBC separately emailed [Ruemmler] to ask how she knew Epstein, and what knowledge she had of his history of being convicted in 2008 of a sex crime in Florida. The filing says that JPMorgan admits “Epstein was involved in the establishment of a customer relationship with Kathryn Ruemmler,” who was the longest-serving White House general counsel under former President Barack Obama The filing says that in February 2019 Epstein’s assistant, Leslie Groff, offered to introduce Mary Erdoes, a top JPMorgan executive, to Ruemmler, because she wanted to open an account with JPMorgan and Epstein thought the two of them “would bond.”

The Wall Street Journal released an explosive report in May revealing that Jeffrey Epstein met with multiple left-wing individuals including Joe Biden’s now-CIA Chief William Burns after Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes.

The documents uncovered by the Wall Street Journal were related to Epstein’s private calendar.

In addition to Burns, the infamous pedophile also reportedly met with Bard College president Leon Botstein, former Barack Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and professor Noam Chomsky following his conviction of child sex crimes.

While the Wall Street Journal could not prove every single scheduled meeting took place, the report did find Epstein met with Burns on three separate occasions. These meetings were held in Washington D.C. and in Epstein’s home in Manhattan.