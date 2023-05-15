Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Ring: U.S. Virgin Islands Issued Subpoena to Elon Musk in Its Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase Bank

A string of lawsuits in Federal court, dealing with Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring, has been a constant source of pain to powerful people in all fields of American society.

One of the lawsuits sees the territory of the American Virgin islands suing JPMorgan and Deutsche bank, accusing them of enabling and profiting from the activities of Epstein, even after he was convicted in Florida in 2008.

Bankers, academics, Tech entrepreneurs, filmmakers… Lots of household names are suffering reputational damage from their previous association with Epstein.

(You can read more in my article Drip, Drip, Flood: Incredible Surge of News in the Epstein Trafficking Saga – Here’s 15 Shocking Developments That You May Have Missed)

CNBC reports:

“The U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Tesla boss Elon Musk seeking documents as part of that government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over sex trafficking by the bank’s longtime customer Jeffrey Epstein, a court filing revealed Monday. That filing said the Virgin Islands has tried since late April to serve Musk with the subpoena, which was issued because Epstein ‘may have referred or attempted to refer’ Musk as a client to JPMorgan.”

Unlike many of the people involved in the lawsuits so far – such as former JPMorgan top executive and Barclay’s CEO Jes Staley, Twitter, Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk has never been publicly associated with Epstein, so this comes as a surprise.

There was a previous moment of discomfort for Musk a few months back when a picture of him with Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell in the background resurfaced.

The billionaire explained that the now-convicted sex-offender Maxwell was photo-bombing him, trying to appear on a picture with him.

The Twitter CEO has yet to respond to the news.