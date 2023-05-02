Jesse Watters: “It’s Never Been More Clear. Epstein Was an Intelligence Asset. Not Only Was He Working with the CIA, Israeli Intelligence, Maybe Even Russian” (VIDEO)

The Wall Street Journal released an explosive report Sunday revealing that Jeffrey Epstein met with multiple left-wing individuals including Joe Biden’s now-CIA Chief William Burns after Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes.

The documents uncovered by the Wall Street Journal were related to Epstein’s private calendar.

In addition to Burns, the infamous pedophile also reportedly met with Bard College president Leon Botstein, former Barack Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and professor Noam Chomsky following his conviction of child sex crimes.

While the Wall Street Journal could not prove every single scheduled meeting took place, the report did find Epstein met with Burns on three separate occasions. These meetings were held in Washington D.C. and in Epstein’s home in Manhattan.

CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp confirmed that Burns met with Epstein in 2014. However, she claimed Burns had no idea who the disgraced financier was.

She also said Burns only met with Epstein because Burns was looking to leave to government sector and wanted advice.

On Monday night Jesse Watters told his FOX News audience that Jeffrey Epstein was clearly an intelligence asset.