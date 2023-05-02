Jesse Watters: “It’s Never Been More Clear. Epstein Was an Intelligence Asset. Not Only Was He Working with the CIA, Israeli Intelligence, Maybe Even Russian” (VIDEO)

The Wall Street Journal released an explosive report Sunday revealing that Jeffrey Epstein met with multiple left-wing individuals including Joe Biden’s now-CIA Chief William Burns after Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes.
The documents uncovered by the Wall Street Journal were related to Epstein’s private calendar.
In addition to Burns, the infamous pedophile also reportedly met with Bard College president Leon Botstein, former Barack Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and professor Noam Chomsky following his conviction of child sex crimes.
While the Wall Street Journal could not prove every single scheduled meeting took place, the report did find Epstein met with Burns on three separate occasions. These meetings were held in Washington D.C. and in Epstein’s home in Manhattan.
CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp confirmed that Burns met with Epstein in 2014. However, she claimed Burns had no idea who the disgraced financier was.
She also said Burns only met with Epstein because Burns was looking to leave to government sector and wanted advice.
On Monday night Jesse Watters told his FOX News audience that Jeffrey Epstein was clearly an intelligence asset.
Jesse Watters: Jeffrey Epstein was arrested. So why do we still know nothing about him? Well, we’re finding out tonight some answers. The Wall Street Journal just got its hands on Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendar, and it was a lot more suspicious than Brett Kavanaugh’s. Epstein was meeting with the kind of people you’d think would steer clear of a convicted pedophile. Jeffrey Epstein was meeting with one of Barack Obama. His top lawyers, Kathryn Ruemmler. She met with Epstein dozens of times. Epstein even tried to set up Obama’s lawyer to work for Bill Gates. How is Jeffrey Epstein? A fixer between Obama’s lawyer and Bill Gates? Epstein was also meeting with Joe Biden’s, CIA director. He wasn’t CIA director at the time. He was Barack Obama’s deputy secretary of State. William Burns was working for John Kerry at the State Department and meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, a known pedophile. And then Burns becomes CIA director. Today’s, director of the CIA went to Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, where Epstein had sex with underage girls and where he filmed other men having sex with underage girls. And William Burns went there and was then promoted to the director of the CIA. Now, I wonder if the future CIA director saw the portrait of Bill Clinton in a blue dress hanging in Epstein’s parlor room.
A few years later, Epstein was arrested and then hung himself in a jail cell while security cameras just happened to not be working and the replacement guards just happened to fall asleep. And two years later, Biden just happens to pick William Burns to run the CIA. So what are we supposed to think?
It’s never been more clear. Epstein was an intelligence asset. Not only was he working for the CIA, Israeli intelligence, maybe even Russia intelligence. So was the American government allowing an asset to traffic and molest teenage girls all over the world for intelligence? Were we allowing Epstein to commit crimes against children for blackmail material? We asked the CIA director, William Burns, why were you meeting with a convicted pedophile at his disgusting townhouse? And the CIA director said this – the director did not know anything about him other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector. They had no relationship. So Obama’s State Department official couldn’t have asked anybody else in the entire country for help with a job in finance. He could have called any CEO, any hedge fund manager, any banking director, but he meets with Jeffrey Epstein, a guy that doesn’t even really have a real business, a guy that doesn’t even have a website, a guy that, as far as we know, only had one client the CEO of Victoria’s Secret.