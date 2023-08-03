“Jack Smith Could be Indicted!” – Alan Dershowitz Responds to Latest Federal Charges Against Trump (VIDEO)

Noted attorney Alan Dershowitz responded to Jack Smith’s latest federal indictment against President Trump.

On Tuesday Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump was arrested and arraigned at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday on a new set of charges.

Jack Smith’s latest indictment is a retread J6 committee garbage, free speech violations by the Biden DOJ who should know better, and ESP-like assumptions and mind-reading nonsense.

Dershowitz said he read the 45-page indictment very thoroughly and very carefully.

“It is one of the strangest documents I have ever read,” Dershowitz said, calling the indictment “open-ended and broad.”

Dershowitz said under the terms and conditions, Jack Smith “could be indicted.”

“Let me explain why. The core of the indictment is that Donald Trump lied to the public. He lied! He just lied to the public!” Dershowitz said.

He continued, “But Jack Smith lied. In his indictment, he outlines the speech that Donald Trump made on January 6. It’s a very important part of the indictment. [Jack Smith] deliberately, wilfully, and with malice leaves out the keywords! He doctors the speech!”

Jack Smith, much like the corrupt liars on the January 6 Committee omitted Trump’s call for his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

“He leaves out the part that Donald Trump said, ‘I want you to protest peacefully and patriotically.’ – Peacefully and patriotically. Those are the two words that bring him within the First Amendment!” Dershowitz added.

WATCH: