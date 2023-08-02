No! Jack Smith and Merrick Garland – The State Farm Late Night Ballot Stuffing Video Was NOT DEBUNKED – And Gateway Pundit Plans on Proving This in Court!

Once again, President Trump was indicted on Tuesday – the DAY AFTER Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer testified that the Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.

So what happened next? President Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

For those paying attention, this is not the first time this has happened. There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the very next day.

Jack Smith later released the court document.

It’s being described as 45 pages of retread J6 committee garbage, free speech violations by the Biden DOJ who should know better, and ESP-like assumptions and mind-reading nonsense.

After taking a close look at the frivolous indictment this author noticed that Jack Smith and Merrick Garland are clearly publishing opinions that have NEVER been proven in court.

Jack Smith included several paragraphs on the State Farm Center election night vote counting in Atlanta, Georgia.

We all know the story, election officials announced they would shut down counting early on election night. The counting room was then cleared of all election observers and local media reporters. Then several minutes later, after the room was emptied, at least five election workers entered the counting room, dragged a seemingly hidden suitcase of ballots out from under a table, and began counting ballots again and apparently shoving stacks of ballots through the machines numerous times.

Here’s the video shown to the Georgia Senate. Judge for yourself.

The Gateway Pundit is currently fighting a lawsuit brought against us by election workers funded by far-left groups for pointing out what appears clearly to us to be obvious election observations.

Jack Smith says the controversial Georgia Secretary of State posted a tweet that “debunked” this reporting (paragraph 23 below). No, it did not. It was a tweet. A tweet is insufficient to debunk anything.

page 12



Jack Smith then mentions the Trump phone call to Georgia officials but does not mention that the Georgia officials misrepresented the call, deleted the audio, then got caught when the audio was recovered by investigators!

page 13



Jack Smith then attacks co-conspirator 1 for playing the video again before the Georgia House of Representatives.

page 14



Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ filled their indictment with numerous opinions and false statements. It is not clear how this amateur indictment will hold up in court. The DOJ gave the case to a far-left radical Obama judge. So they have that in their favor.

Jack Smith and Merrick Garland are hoping to make speech illegal with this indictment. They are hoping to make challenging elections “won” by Democrats a crime in America.

The Gateway Pundit was sued in December 2021 by the State Farm election workers who were filmed inside the State Farm Center on election night.

We stand by our reporting.

And we will have our day in court.

** Please help The Gateway Pundit fight this lawsuit and the other lawfare suits we are currently battling so we can continue to provide you with the most accurate and courageous reporting in the country today.