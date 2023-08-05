ICYMI: Jack Smith LIED in Trump Indictment – PURPOSELY Omitted Trump’s Call for Supporters to Protest “Peacefully and Patriotically”

In case you missed it: Special Counsel Jack Smith lied in his latest indictment against President Trump.

On Tuesday Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith outlined President Trump’s January 6 speech and DELIBERATELY left out the part where Trump told his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

Noted attorney Alan Dershowitz called Jack Smith out for lying in his recent podcast show “The Dershow Mailbag.

“Jack Smith lied. In his indictment, he outlines the speech that Donald Trump made on January 6. It’s a very important part of the indictment. [Jack Smith] deliberately, wilfully, and with malice leaves out the keywords! He doctors the speech!” Dershowitz said.

Jack Smith, much like the corrupt liars on the January 6 Committee omitted Trump’s call for his supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

“He leaves out the part that Donald Trump said, ‘I want you to protest peacefully and patriotically.’ – Peacefully and patriotically. Those are the two words that bring him within the First Amendment!” Dershowitz added.

Dershowitz said under the terms and conditions, Jack Smith “could be indicted.”

WATCH:

Jack Smith has been accused of prosecutorial misconduct.

The special counsel withheld exculpatory evidence, according to attorney Tim Parlatore.

On Saturday morning Attorney Tim Parlatore told FOX and Friends Weekend hosts that Jack Smith did not even download the exculpatory evidence against President Trump until TWO DAYS after his junk indictments against President Trump’s free speech