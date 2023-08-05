Update: Prosecutorial Misconduct – Jack Smith DID NOT Even Download Exculpatory Evidence that Clears Trump Until TWO DAYS AFTER Indictment Dropped (VIDEO)

On Friday TGP’s Cullen Linebarger reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith either failed to review evidence that exonerates President Trump and Mayor Rudy Giuliani or he ignored the findings altogether.

Tim Parlatore, the attorney for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, told CBS News that Smith’s office has within thousands of pages of records turned over by Kerik that contains “exculpatory evidence.” The exact reason why Smith has not disclosed this critical information remains unclear.

On Saturday morning Attorney Tim Parlatore told FOX and Friends Weekend hosts that Jack Smith did not even download the exculpatory evidence against President Trump until TWO DAYS after his junk indictments against President Trump’s free speech.

Former Trump Attorney Tim Parlatore: I think overall, Jack Smith has taken a pretty careless approach from my dealings with that office for over here, both before he came in and after. They’re really trying to pursue charges here, as opposed to actually pursuing justice, which is what the ethical obligations of prosecutors really are. In this case they brought an indictment before they even finished their investigation. When you look at the DC indictment, it all turns on the element of whether Trump knew that the allegations he was making were false or whether he had some good faith basis to believe that there may be fraud. About a week before the indictment, I turned over thousands of pages of records that the special counsel had never seen before that bear directly on that from Bernie Kerik and the Rudy Giuliani team. And I found out two nights ago, he didn’t even bother reading it. He didn’t even download it until a couple of days after the indictment dropped.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.