HORROR: Charred Remains of ‘Entire Families’ Found Huddled Together in Maui Homes; Morgues Run Out of Body Bags (VIDEO)

As Biden continues his indifference over Maui with “no comment,” survivors recover charred remains of ‘entire families.’

The death toll is still rising and morgues are running out of body bags.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is on his way to Lake Tahoe for another vacation.

The Daily Mail reported: “Maui authorities are dramatically underplaying the number of people known to have died in the inferno that ripped through Lahaina last week – with locals telling DailyMail.com that the actual death toll is at least 480 and that morgues had run out of body bags.”

“The figure is quadruple that of the official number of 111 – and some of the relatives of the victims have been left to uncover the remains of their loved ones themselves due to the glacial progress of the search and recovery operation.”

One has to ask, why is there not more urgency on the part of the Federal government for help? Maybe because Maui isn’t named Ukraine? Perhaps.

A video obtained by the Daily Mail shows authorities loading bodies onto refrigerated trucks as an addition to the morgue since they ran out of room.

Allisen Medina, a 24-year-old Maui resident who has been helping the victims of the Lahaina fire, explained just how bad it really is.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, she said:

‘People have been doing their own recovery. ‘I know there are at least 480 dead here in Maui and I don’t understand why they’re [the authorities] not saying that. Maybe it’s to do with DNA or something. ‘I do know they ran out of body bags by the first or second night and had to ship some in from the mainland.’ “Allisen says the slow recovery process has led to family members being left to find the charred corpses of their loved ones themselves, including a friend of hers who lost four family members.”

The devastation and loss of life is largely due to the slow emergency response from both federal and state governments – both run by incompentent and corrupt Democrats.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday there was an official request made to divert the water and it was ignored for several hours by Deputy Director M. Kaleo Manuel (an Obama Foundation fellow) of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM).

Maui’s emergency operations chief, Herman Andaya, had no conventional background in disaster response, an alarming revelation that has heightened concerns over his decision-making.

The effort to rebuild Maui should be a top priority, but with the Biden regime running the show there is a slim to none chance that will happen.