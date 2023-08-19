Joe Biden Takes Off For Another Weeklong Vacation – This Time in Lake Tahoe – Without Answering Questions From Reporters (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday evening took off for another weeklong vacation without answering any questions from reporters.

Since taking office, Joe Biden has spent more than ONE YEAR – 373 days – 39.7% of his presidency on vacation with no visitor logs.

Biden will spend time in Lake Tahoe before flying to Maui to tour the damage from the wildfires.

WATCH:

Joe Biden spent the day at Camp David hosting a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

After the meeting, Joe Biden held a joint ‘press conference’ with the Japanese Prime Minister and South Korean President.

Biden read from his notecards as he answered softball questions.

After the so-called press conference, Joe Biden forgot to unplug his earpiece then he walked away without shaking hands with the other leaders.

Biden isn’t engaging with the press and he isn’t even bothering to campaign because the fix is in.