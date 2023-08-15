Hillary Clinton is Laughing with Rachel Maddow as President Trump Faces Another Bogus Indictment in Georgia Political Show Trial (VIDEO)

On Monday, the corrupt Fulton County court website briefly posted several charges against Trump – including RICO charges – before the grand jury has even closed!

The charges were briefly posted and taken down without explanation.

Reuters reported:

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as “open,” but is no longer available on the court’s website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed.”The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said.

On Monday evening, the grand jury returned 10 indictments in the Georgia 2020 election case but the defendants were not named. The exact charges are unclear at this time.

On the same night, Hillary Clinton was seen laughing on MSNBC while news broke of President Trump’s indictment in Georgia.

WATCH:

Maddow to Hillary Clinton, “if bad actors tell us falsely that every election is stolen and that the only way an election is trustworthy is that if they come out on top of it, it tells you something not just about that person but it wounds us as a democracy in a way that’s hard to repair.”

