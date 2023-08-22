Here We Go: Lionsgate Studio Reinstates Employee Mask Mandate Despite Very Low COVID Cases

Hollywood studio Lionsgate has reinstated a mask mandate for nearly half of the company’s employees at its flagship office located in Santa Monica, California.

This announcement comes after several employees allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The policy change was announced internally in an email by Sommer McElroy, Response Manager for Lionsgate/Starz, a copy of which was obtained by Deadline.

Effective immediately, employees on the 3rd and 5th floors of the five-story building are required to wear medical-grade face coverings such as surgical masks, KN95, or N95.

“Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace,” McElroy said in the memo.

According to the news outlet:

In another throwback to the early years of the pandemic, every Lionsgate employee is required to perform a daily self-screening prior to coming to the office each day and must notify McElroy and stay home if exhibiting any symptoms or have traveled internationally in the last 10 days. The latter would impact a number of a people, coming in the middle of summer vacation season. Lionsgate also is conducting contact tracing and providing at-home Covid test kits upon request. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported recently “small increases in COVID-19 indicators over the past four weeks indicating increased transmission,” though the statement also stressed that “overall metrics remain at a low level of concern.” Hollywood studios instituted strict Covid mandates as they started bringing employees to the offices in 2021. Lionsgate started the phased process in October 2021; the company expanded the in-person requirement to four days a week in January of this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the overall levels of COVID-19 in the country are very low.

Santa Monica, which is in Los Angeles County, has an extremely low rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Positivity rates for the COVID-19 test are similarly low across the country, including in California.

This is just another example of the globalists using fear to gain control over the general population.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Morris Brown College, a private institution in Atlanta, has announced that it will require students and employees to wear face masks on campus once again.

The decision comes just a week after classes began and will be in effect for two weeks.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a letter to faculty, staff, and students, citing “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center” as the reason behind the decision, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morris Brown President Kevin James informed the news outlet via email on Monday that there have been no reports of COVID-19 cases on Morris Brown’s campus itself. He characterized the measures as “precautionary” in nature.

With the upcoming election drawing near, leftist indoctrination universities, far-left media outlets, Hollywood, so-called health experts, and the Biden regime, are pushing a narrative of COVID-19 hysteria.

Critics argue that this concerted effort is a politically motivated attempt to steal the election again.

Alex Jones was right after all, considering all this new information.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a Tuesday meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

These policies will reinstate the mask mandate for TSA and airport employees starting in mid-September.

The official added that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

During his show, Alex Jones warned that by December, a return to full COVID lockdown will be implemented.

Jones also said that the new variant will be super bad.

WATCH: