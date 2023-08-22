COVID-19 Mandates are Back: Atlanta-Based Morris Brown College Reinstates Masks Mandates, Social Distancing, Quarantine, Contact Tracing Effective Immediately Despite No Reported COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Morris Brown College, a private institution in Atlanta, has announced that it will require students and employees to wear face masks on campus once again.

The decision comes just a week after classes began and will be in effect for two weeks.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a letter to faculty, staff, and students, citing “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center” as the reason behind the decision, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morris Brown President Kevin James informed the news outlet via email on Monday that there have been no reports of COVID-19 cases on Morris Brown’s campus itself. He characterized the measures as “precautionary” in nature.

In his message to the college community, Dr. Kevin James stated:

“Effective immediately, Morris Brown College has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center. Over the next 14 days, the following protocols will be in place: Mask Wearing: All students and employees are required to wear face masks (staff may remove in their offices while alone). Physical Distancing: Students must maintain physical distancing. Large Gatherings: Institutional guidelines for gathering sizes must be followed. There will be no parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks. Isolation and Quarantine: Students must adhere to institutional policies and CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine. Contact Tracing: Compliance with college-initiated contact tracing efforts is expected. Symptom Monitoring: Students and employees are obligated to undergo temperature checks upon campus arrival. Regular Hand Washing/Sanitization: Frequent hand washing is expected from all students and employees. In case of a positive COVID-19 test, isolate for at least 5 days and inform your instructor for virtual class arrangements.”

“We prioritize your safety and seek your cooperation in preventing another pandemic,” James said in his campus letter.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey has confirmed that it will disenroll students who refuse to comply with their vaccine requirement.

Outrageously, this has been Rutgers’ standard policy since August 2021 according to the Brownstone Institute. On March 25, 2021, it became the first university in the nation to announce it would require students to take COVID vaccines for fall 2021 enrollment.

Rutgers then doubled down in 2022 even after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) admitted that the Covid shots could not prevent transmission or infection.

Rutgers as of today remains one of less than 100 universities out of 2,679 four-year colleges and universities that maintain COVID vaccine mandates.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the unusual number of young people who have died suddenly in recent years. Some have alleged a connection between the vaccine and these tragic passings.

In any case, science has shown time and again that young, healthy people do not need the COVID shot. When will our so-called institutions of higher-learning catch up to this reality?

With the upcoming election drawing near, leftist indoctrination universities, far-left media outlets, so-called health experts, and the Biden regime, are pushing a narrative of COVID-19 hysteria. Critics argue that this concerted effort is a politically motivated attempt to steal the election again.