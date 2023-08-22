Here We Go: Biden Regime to Push for Nationwide Updated COVID Booster Shots This Fall in Response to New Wave of Infections

The Biden regime is planning to encourage all Americans to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots this fall, aiming to counter a potential new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday, quoted by Reuters.

According to FOX News, “The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the White House’s Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy are expected to lead the rollout, which is expected to begin in earnest during the second half of September.”

“Aside from COVID vaccinations, the administration is also encouraging Americans to get an annual influenza vaccination in addition to a shot for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — both of which are common respiratory illnesses that can cause more severe complications in some cases,” the outlet added.

This announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report an uptick in infections and hospital admissions, even though overall levels are low.

Another fear porn from the so-called health experts and media just in time for the next election. The same old playbook.

The argument being put forth by the administration and public health officials is that these boosters, particularly those targeted at new “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants, would enhance immunity and reduce the spread of the virus.

Pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and German partner BioNTech SE have already created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant, pending approval.

The so-called “high flying” variants EG.5 (Eris), XBB.1.5, and XBB.1.6 have been elevated to the status of “variants of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“While EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date. The public health risk posed by EG.5 is evaluated as low at the global level,” the WHO said.

According to health authorities per South China Morning Post, variant Eris account for over 70 percent of infections in China, but its public health risk remains low.

“The proportion of the EG.5 variant among circulating strains of the coronavirus grew from 0.6 per cent in April to 71.6 per cent in August. It has become the dominant strain in most provinces in China and is likely to continue this trend,” the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its WeChat account on Saturday.

“The overall Covid-19 situation in China has remained at a low level, with a wavelike pattern. Little pressure has been posed to the health system across the country, and there is no indication of a large-scale outbreak in the short term.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that according to a high-level TSA official who reached out to Infowars, a meeting held on Tuesday revealed new memorandums and policies set to reimplement mask-wearing mandates for TSA and airport employees, beginning in mid-September.

Furthermore, the official disclosed that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

The official also stated that further details on how the policy will escalate will be provided this week, indicating that this might be just the beginning of a series of stricter measures.

The TSA’s information was corroborated by a trusted Border Patrol source in a managerial position. This source confirmed that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

According to Infowars, “They were told it was not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ official Covid numbers will go back up, and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure.”

The revelation of these planned measures comes in tandem with the recent news regarding new COVID-19 "variants" pushed by the far-left media.

Natalie Winters, Co-Host & Executive Editor of Steve Bannon’s War Room, also reported on Monday that the federal government has already started buying COVID-19 equipment and hiring consultants to enforce pandemic-era "safety protocols."

Some of these contracts are even scheduled to begin next month, including September and October, hinting at a long-term strategy.

For instance, the DOD has awarded Hologic Sales and Service LLC a significant $1.5 million contract scheduled to begin on October 1st and with a potential end date in May 2024.

According to the federal spending database, these funds are explicitly designated for “Hologic COVID testing services in support of the Department of Pathology at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, WA 98431. (New Delivery Order).”

Moreover, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is not far behind in its efforts to prepare for the ‘upcoming’ COVID-19, inking a total of $5 million contract.