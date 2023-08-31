JUST IN: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp REJECTS State Lawmaker’s Effort to Remove Fulton County DA Fani Willis (VIDEO)

RINO Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday rejected a state lawmaker’s effort to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from office.

The Georgia Freedom Caucus on Thursday held a press conference on Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s RICO and conspiracy indictment against Trump.

Earlier this month Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Fani Willis criminalized the First Amendment and brave state lawmakers did their best to fight back and oust her from office.

A couple of weeks ago, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore said enough is enough and moved to impeach Fani Willis.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.” Senator Colton Moore said.

“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents,” he added

But RINO Governor Kemp rejected their efforts.

Kemp blasted the legislator’s effort to oust Fani Willis during a press conference Thursday.

“Nearly three years later, memories are fading fast. There have been calls by one individual in the General Assembly and echoed outside of these walls by the former president for a special session that would ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government,” Kemp said at Thursday’s presser.

“Now, my concerns with the Fulton County District Attorney’s handling of this case in the special purpose grand jury have been well-documented. We are now seeing what happens when prosecutors move forward with highly charged indictments and trials in the middle of an election. Simply put, it sews distrust and provides easy pickings for those who see the district attorney’s action as guided by politics,” he said.

But let me be clear. We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior. Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that D.A. Willis’ actions or lack thereof, warrant action by the prosecuting attorney oversight commission.

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law in the Constitution regardless of who it helps or harms politically…and in Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment,” Kemp concluded.

WATCH:

Brian Kemp signed a bill in May that will allow for the removal of elected district attorneys from office.

The newly enacted law (Senate Bill 92) establishes a statewide Prosecuting Attorneys Statewide Qualifications Commission vested with the power to investigate complaints against district attorneys and, if warranted, remove them from office.

The grounds for discipline, removal, or involuntary retirement of a district attorney or solicitor-general listed in the bill, include:

mental or physical incapacity interfering with the performance of his or her duties which is, or is likely to become, permanent;

willful misconduct in office;

with respect to district attorneys, willful and persistent failure to carry out duties pursuant to Code Section 15-18-6;

with respect to solicitors-general, willful and persistent failure to carry out duties pursuant to Code Section 15-18-66;

conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude;

conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute; or

knowingly authorizing or permitting an assistant district attorney or assistant solicitor-general to commit any act constituting grounds for removal under paragraphs (1) through (6) of this subsection.

The entire process in the Trump RICO indictment has been abusive yet Brian Kemp refuses to exercise his authority.