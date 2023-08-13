Fulton County Prosecutors Have Messages Connecting Trump’s Legal Team to Alleged ‘Voting System Breach’ in Coffee County… For Examining Voting Machines

Another day, another leak.

Fulton County prosecutors will present text messages and emails to the grand jury connecting Trump’s lawyers to a ‘voting system breach’ in Coffee County, according to a leak to CNN.

Georgia prosecutors are preparing sprawling racketeering charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Recall, The Guardian recently reported Fani Willis will pursue the indictment on statutes related to “influencing witnesses and computer trespass.”

The exact evidence is unclear, however, the computer trespass charge is related to efforts to access and examine the Dominion Voting Systems machines in Coffee County.

The ‘influencing witness’ charge may be related to Trump’s phone call with Brad Raffensperger.

Since Coffee County is outside of Fani Willis’s jurisdiction, the racketeering statute allows her to cast a wider net.

So now examining the voting machines is a crime.

According to CNN, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Coffee County elections official Misty Hampton, former NYPD Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, attorney Katherine Friess and other employees from Sullivan Strickler, a law firm hired by Trump to examine the voting machines, are all targets of prosecutors.

Freiss reportedly sent a “Letter of invitation to Coffee County, Georgia” to Bernie Kerik and others to examine the voting machines.

Coffee County elections official Misty Hampton is now a target because she warned the voting machines could be “very easily” manipulated to flip votes.

Fani Willis is going to charge Trump along with MULTIPLE defendants with her indictments this week.

Willis will seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump and people in his orbit.

The DA will use conspiracy and racketeering charges to sweep up multiple defendants at once.