Former Conservative President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Attempts to Prevent Disqualification Until 2030 – HIS CRITICISM OF THE ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM WAS PROHIBITED

Jair Bolsonaro, the former conservative president of Brazil, is attempting to overturn the suspension of his political rights issued by the Superior Electoral Court. Bolsonaro’s defense submitted the request on Monday, August 7.

Bolsonaro was accused of political and economic power abuse when he convened a meeting with ambassadors in the Government Palace to discuss the security of the electronic voting system adopted by Brazil.

The system is similar to that used by Dominion Systems. Bolsonaro pointed out flaws and vulnerabilities in the voting system’s security structure.

Zelensky Accuses Brazilian Socialist President Lula da Silva of Collaborating with Putin’s “Narratives”

TGP’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray Join Steve Bannon War Room to Discuss EXPLOSIVE ELECTIONS FRAUD Report from Michigan (VIDEO)

In June, Brazil’s Electoral Court concluded that Bolsonaro had engaged in power abuse and the improper use of media. By a vote of 5 to 2, the Court suspended Bolsonaro’s political rights, and he is banned from participating in elections until 2030.

Jair Bolsonaro’s defense contends that the former president’s right to defense was “curtailed” and the issues presented by the attorneys during the process were not adequately analyzed.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers argue:

“There was no real and effective trial of the issue. The participation of the parties was not facilitated, nor was the exercise of a broad defense or contradictory, which are constitutional guarantees assured in administrative judicial processes.”

It will be up to Judge Benedito Gonçalves, the rapporteur of the case in the Electoral Court, to judge Bolsonaro’s defense’s request.

It’s worth noting that Gonçalves was appointed by socialist Lula da Silva to the Superior Court of Justice in 2008.