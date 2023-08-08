TGP’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray Join Steve Bannon War Room to Discuss EXPLOSIVE ELECTIONS FRAUD Report from Michigan (VIDEO)

Earlier today, The Gateway Pundit broke a BLOCKBUSTER REPORT on 2020 voter fraud in Michigan.

The investigation has been buried by politicians and the press.

On October 8, 2020. only one month before the 2020 general election, Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed a black female (whose name was redacted from the police report), dropping off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city clerk’s office.

The Muskegon Police Department was contacted and asked to investigate. On 10/21/20 First Lieutenant Mike Anderson was contacted by Tom Fabus, Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. According to the MI State Police report, Mr. Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG.

An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.

Thanks to Phil O’Halloran and Lori Skibo for their work on this report.

On Tuesday morning The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray went on The War Room with Steve Bannon to discuss this explosive report on 2020 voter registration fraud.

In Part 1: Jim Hoft discusses the case from Michigan with Steve Bannon – guns, silencers, cash cards, fake registrations, and burner phones.

Part 2: TGP’s Patty McMurray discusses the Muskegon registrations, GBI Strategies, Michigan Democrats and their ties to this scandal.

