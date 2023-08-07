Zelensky Accuses Brazilian Socialist President Lula da Silva of Collaborating with Putin’s “Narratives”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again criticized Brazilian socialist leader Lula da Silva, stating that the President of Brazil echoes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “narratives.” The Ukrainian leader addressed the issue on Sunday, 6.

Zelensky asserted that recent statements by the Brazilian leader regarding the Ukrainian war align with Putin’s discourse and “do not bring peace.”

The Ukrainian President commented on the matter when asked about declarations made by Lula and his special advisor for foreign policy, Celso Amorim, concerning the need to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian War.

Zelensky stated:

“I just believe that Lula has his own opinion. It seems to me that it is not necessary for his thoughts to coincide with President Putin’s thoughts.”

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President remarked that Lula is aligning with Putin’s “narratives” about the war.

Lula and Celso Amorim advocate for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine mediated by countries considered neutral. However, certain statements by the Brazilian socialist have been viewed by Kiev and the Democratic Party as aligning with Russia.

Lula has presented himself on several occasions as a potential mediator between Ukraine and Russia, although his intentions remain unclear, especially due to his affiliations with communists in Latin America and Europe.

While the Brazilian President supports initiating discussions under current circumstances, Zelensky refuses to participate in negotiation talks until Russia withdraws its troops from the territories it occupies in Ukraine.