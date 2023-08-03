Former Capitol Police Chief Tells Tucker Carlson “It’s Not Crazy” to Wonder about Ray Epps and His Role on January 6

Earlier today The National Pulse released exclusive footage of Tucker Carlson’s final interview before he was fired from FOX News.

Carlson spoke with former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund about the events on January 6, 2021. During their discussion Sund called January 6 a “cover-up” by top government officials for their actions that day.

Sund says Nancy Pelosi and General Mark Milley had information to suggest problems on Capitol Hill yet refused to share the information and refused to call in the National Guard before January 6th and during the early rioting that day. That sounds like a “setup!”

It appears we’ve found the guilty parties and it WASN’T DONALD TRUMP!

This echoes an earlier report by The Gateway Pundit in February 2021.

Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told lawmakers on Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees that he did not get the FBI report warning of violence on January 6.

The FBI issued a report January 5, one day before the riot at the Capitol dome building that detailed calls for violence.

Mr. Sund said his department had received the FBI report, but it never reached his office.

During Sund’s conversation with Tucker Carlson the notorious instigator Ray Epps was brought up.

Sund told Tucker Carlson “it’s not crazy” to wonder about Epps and his role in the riots.

Back on June 18, 2021, The Gateway Pundit was the first national website to post on the mysterious Ray Epps and his bizarre antics caught on video in Washington DC on January 5th and 6th.

On the eve of the January 6th protests, a middle-aged man in a MAGA hat showed up, defended Antifa, and told the crowd they needed to “go into the Capitol” on Jan. 6. The man made the demands while standing next to Antifa organizer John Sullivan.

This was the night before the Trump rally of a million patriots. This was the day before VP Mike Pence stabbed President Trump in the back and approved the fraudulent 2020 election results.

The Gateway Pundit identified the man as Ray Epps from Arizona.

Epps was later filmed hurling a massive Trump sign at the Capitol Police during the rioting.

And Ray Epps was also leading protesters through two different sets of police barricades at the US Capitol.

Revolver News later wrote an expose’ on Ray Epps in October and made him even more famous.

Ray Epps could have been charged for a major violent assault on police that day.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered this video months ago.

In this damning video, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting the massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

You can see Ray Epps in the video near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released the Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



* * * * * * * * * *

Today several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences:

** Charles “Brad” Smith (41 months)

** Marshall Neefe (41 months)

** Thomas Hamner (30 months)

** Howard Richardson (46 months)

** Alan Byerly (34 months)

** Jose Padilla (held 25 months)

** Jonathan Copeland. uncertain sentence at this time.

** Sean McHugh – 22 months in prison and still waiting for trial.

These men are serving years in prison for touching the sign – over 16 years total combined.

The average sentence for these men is around 3 years in prison – for TOUCHING the sign that Ray Epps hurled at police.

This is absolute tyranny. Our government is openly attacking its citizens.

Although many were trying to avoid being hit by it themselves, Epps clearly shoves the sign so hard that it knocks McHugh’s mom to the ground.

Ray Epps is a free man today.