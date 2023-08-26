Fired Prosecutor Viktor Shokin Believes Biden’s $1 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine in Exchange for His Dismissal is Evidence of Corruption: “They Were Being Bribed” (VIDEO)

In a one-on-one interview with Fox News set to air Saturday at 8 p.m., Viktor Shokin, the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said that he was dismissed due to his investigation into Burisma, an energy company where Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, served on the board.

Shokin sat down with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and stated that he holds a “firm personal conviction” that his termination was a direct result of bribery involving both Joe and Hunter Biden.

“I have said repeatedly in my previous interviews that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma,” Shokin said in the interview.

“[Poroshenko] understood and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in. That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others.”

“I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case,” he added. “They were being bribed. And the fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing – isn’t that alone a case of corruption?”

Viktor Shokin – The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden BRAGGED about getting FIRED speaks out SHOKIN: "The fact that Joe Biden gave away one billion dollars – in exchange for my dismissal, my firing. – Is that alone a case of corruption?"

Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that an old video of Viktor Shokin was making the rounds online again following the damning testimony of Devon Archer.

In a detailed and extensive interview, Shokin has responded to allegations from the Biden regime, laying out his side of the story regarding the investigations into Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that once employed Hunter.

At the time of Hunter Biden’s appointment, Viktor Shokin was Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, and there were investigations into Burisma’s owner.

Shokin’s video addressed a variety of points, from accusations that the investigation into Burisma was dormant to allegations of his corruption and his eventual removal as prosecutor.

In a lengthy, detailed response, Shokin refuted the notion that his investigations were “dormant” and explained how they were active, even leading to seizures of assets from Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Viktor Shokin was removed as Ukraine’s Prosecutor General in 2016 due to pressure from Western governments (Joe Biden) and allegedly international institutions like the EU and IMF. His dismissal was part of a “larger anti-corruption effort,” as Shokin’s office had been criticized for not “adequately pursuing corruption investigations.”

“As for the assertion that these investigations were supposedly “dormant,” then I can give very striking examples, namely our actions after the ban on 23 million Zlochevsky was lifted in the UK,” said Shokin.

“I appointed an internal investigation, opened a criminal investigation into how-and why- the money that been seized was released in the UK. What is more, 10-12 days before my resignation, on February 2, 2016, the court seized assets, his personal savings, property, cars, and so on,” he added.

Shokin said that the U.S. intelligence agencies had been closely watching the investigation process, and he was confident that Biden was aware of the progress. Shokin added that he believed Biden acted behind the scenes to have him removed, fearing that the investigation could negatively affect his son and others close to him.

“I understand very well that the United States has one of the strongest intelligence agencies in the world… Apparently, Mr. Biden was informed that we are approaching the moment when the interrogations of his son and other persons began,” Shokin said.

Shokin maintained that the real motivation behind Biden’s push for his removal was to protect his personal and family interests rather than the interests of the American people.

It can be recalled that owner Mykola Zlochevsky and executive Vadym Pozharski of Burisma placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to lobby Washington, DC, for assistance in dealing with Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Hunter was hired by Burisma to serve on the board in exchange for $83,000 per month to have access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden. It was reported that it was for “consulting services.”

Burisma sought assistance from Joe Biden in halting an investigation led by Viktor Shokin. In return, Joe Biden received a $10 million bribe from Burisma for his assistance in stopping Shokin’s investigation, as shown in the FD-1023.

Biden then threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine unless Shokin was fired. Who can forget Joe Biden bragging about it on video?

After leaving office in 2017, former Vice President Joe Biden Bragged about strong-arming the government of Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

“I looked at him and I said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b*tch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

Devon Archer has testified under oath and confirmed that Burisma pressured Hunter Biden to convince Joe Biden to shut down Viktor Shokin’s investigation.

In 2020, Shokin filed an official complaint against Joe Biden for interference in Ukraine’s legal proceedings. In the same month, Shokin claimed he had been poisoned with “mercury five months ago during his stay in Greece,” according to Interfax.

Back in 2019 after his firing, Viktor Shokin was allegedly poisoned on a trip to Greece. Shokin later in February 2020 accused Joe Biden of being involved in the poisoning. This poisoning took place as Joe Biden was entering the presidential race.

“I don’t have any obvious enemies whom I can blame for this. Of course, one of the versions, but this version requires investigation, is that Biden was somehow involved in some way in these issues. I officially addressed the Greek law enforcement authorities on this and asked them to investigate… Officially, I haven’t received an answer yet, although I contacted them quite a while back about opening criminal proceedings in connection a premeditated attempt to murder me,” Shokin said.

Then on February 2020, Ukraine launched criminal proceedings against former Joe Biden on allegations he pressured authorities into forcing the resignation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin.

In May 2020, Shokin made an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to take action regarding the unwillingness of Ukrainian law enforcement to investigate illegal acts committed by Joe Biden.

Shokin went on to say in the interview that no criminal investigation was initiated against Hunter Biden. He insisted that the case was related to the violation of the law by Burisma. He claimed that as they delved deeper into the investigation, they began to suspect that the directors of the company, including Hunter Biden, might also be involved.

“When we began to actively move forward with the aim of clarifying this crime and finding who had been guilty of violating Ukrainian laws at Burisma. We ended up discovering that the administrators recruited in May-June 2014 were probably involved. These were Devon Archer, Hunter Biden, and others. Joe Biden had reason to fear that all this would eventually fall on his son,” said Shokin.

When asked for his reactions regarding the notion that it was not only Biden who wanted him to leave but also other institutions such as the IMF or the EU, Shokin responded:

“First, I don’t remember a single time, not a single one, when Biden formally asked for my dismissal while I was a Prosecutor General. I think and I have reason to think that this is all a deception. I asked them: Give me one example that proves that I am corrupt – one any wrongdoing that I may have committed. No one has yet managed to do this, including Biden,” said Shokin.

“I am not a politician and I have never pursued a political goal in any investigation including the Burisma investigation. I have often met Ambassador Pyatt as well as other ambassadors and I have never been told that my work was poor or bad. What is more, these same ambassadors already said to me in autumn [2015]: “Viktor, hold on! We understand that this is all slander. We don’t know where it came from. Nothing was done officially. All this is unofficial and takes place behind the scenes,” Shokin recounted.

In 2015, People’s Deputy Serhii Leshchenko commented on his decision to vote for Viktor Shokin’s candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General. He said Shokin is the best prosecutor in the last 20 years.

“I remember Shokin, who initiated cases against Pukach, Kolesnikov, Kushnaryov and Kolomoiskyi. And as a person who communicates with some investigators of the General Prosecutor’s Office, I have insider information about how Shokin behaved in office. According to them, this is the best of the proposals for the post of Prosecutor General in the last 20 years,” Leshchenko wrote.

This serves as further evidence that the claim that Shokin is corrupt is without merit.

“If my corruption had been proven, Biden and other politicians would have said everything out loud officially, for the Parliament, and in the media. They would have given specific examples of my corruption and dishonesty. You can check its very simple. I worked for a year as prosecutor general. My work has been reviewed in the press and it turns out that my results were better than those of the previous prosecutors. It’s easy to verify, because these figures are factual.”

Shokin mentioned that he wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of State and received a positive reply.

“I have already told you that I wrote a letter to the United States Secretary of State and received an answer through Ms. Nuland. And her appreciation was very positive. She told me that the current organization of Prosecutor General’s office was fine and that it would investigate and resolve cases related to corruption and other crimes in an efficient and transparent manner. This was the situation before Joe Biden started to persecute me and put pressure on President Poroshenko over my dismissal,” said Shokin.

Shokin’s comments extend to strong criticism of how the Obama regime treated Ukraine during his time in office, suggesting that Biden and other officials regarded Ukraine as a “fiefdom.”

“You know a lot of things seem strange to me about this period of Obama’s presidential mandate over Ukraine. In my opinion, they believed that Ukraine was their fiefdom. Mr. Biden humiliated Ukraine and the President. He demonstrated to the whole world how he was the boss in Ukraine.”

“In my opinion, this man has no right, moral or otherwise to stand for the presidency of USA, the most democratic country in the world, or even to think about it. This man insulted my mother using obscene insults you know that. He insulted all mothers in the world, even his own mother. It is unworthy to call mothers this way [b*tch],” Shokin said, referring to a video where Joe Biden bragged about firing him and called him a son of a b*tch.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Viktor told the interviewer that in January of 2019, he tried to travel to the United States. He says he had been here three times previously. He also said he has children and grandchildren that live here.

The State Department blocked his entry. This was while Trump was president.

Even back in 2019, the State Department was working against Trump.