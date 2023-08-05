In 2019 Viktor Shokin Tried to Travel to US but State Department Blocked Him from Entering to Testify – He Was Later Poisoned that Year After Joe Biden Entered the US Presidential Race

On Friday afternoon MazeMoore released video of Viktor Shokin speaking to a reporter in 2020.

Viktor told the interviewer that in January of 2019, he tried to travel to the United States. He says he had been here three times previously. He also said he has children and grandchildren that live here.

The State Department blocked his entry. This was while Trump was president.

Even back in 2019, the State Department was working against Trump.

In September of 2019 Shokin suffered cardiac arrest and almost died. He claims that tests show he was poisoned during a trip to Greece.

In January of 2019, Viktor Shokin tried to travel to America. He had been here three times previously, he has children and grandchildren that live here. The State Department blocked his entry. In September of 2019 he suffered cardiac arrest and almost died. He claims that tests… pic.twitter.com/0ziToPqvyx — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 4, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday…

Back in 2019 after his firing, Viktor Shokin was allegedly poisoned on a trip to Greece. Shokin later in February 2020 accused Joe Biden of being involved in the poisoning. This poisoning took place as Joe Biden was entering the presidential race.

Biden entered the race in April 2019.

Via Interfax Ukraine from December 5, 2020 after the US presidential election.

This is why Shokin is appealing to Zelensky, the lawyer said. “Shokin prepared an appeal to the president with a request to ensure the protection of the rights and interests as a citizen of Ukraine in this criminal proceeding and bring those responsible to justice for the systematic failure to execute court decisions in criminal proceedings according to his statements,” the lawyer said. He also added that there is every reason to provide Shokin with protection in connection with the information published by him about Biden’s pressure. “Shokin’s life could be in danger. The Ukrainian state should initiate protection through law enforcement agencies. …We believe that today there are enough grounds for this,” the lawyer said. As reported, on February 27, the SBI registered a criminal proceeding about pressure on Shokhin by former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden. The reason for the pressure was the investigation by the PGO of serious crimes in the field of international corruption related to the activities of ex-Minister of Ecology of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky and the leaders of the Burisma company. The case was opened under Part 2 of Article 343. The lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump Rudolf Giuliani in a number of interviews announced the intervention of the former vice president in Ukrainian politics and participation in corruption cases. In particular, he claims that Shokin was fired at the request of Biden – ostensibly for his knowledge of Burisma’s ties with his son Hunter Biden. At the end of January 2020, Shokin stated that he had been poisoned with mercury five months ago during his stay in Greece, after which he underwent a long period of treatment. “I don’t have any obvious enemies whom I can blame for this. Of course, one of the versions, but this version requires investigation, is that Biden was somehow involved in some way in these issues. I officially addressed the Greek law enforcement authorities on this and asked them to investigate… Officially, I haven’t received an answer yet, although I contacted them quite a while back about opening criminal proceedings in connection a premeditated attempt to murder me,” Shokin said.