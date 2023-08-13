Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to Fight Him in Facebook Founder’s Backyard TOMORROW

UPDATE: Musk says, “I’m gonna bang on his door tomorrow and demand to fight.”

X owner Elon Musk has challenged Mark Zuckerberg to fight him tomorrow.

Musk offered to go to the Meta CEO’s home to fight in the yard on Monday.

Zuckerberg wrote in his Instagram Story that he does not believe Musk is serious about the fight.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

Zuckerberg continued, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, shared a screenshot of an exchange between the two men, in which Musk offered to do a real or practice fight in the Meta mogul’s yard.

“Wanna do a practice bout at your house next week?” Musk said in a text.

Zuckerberg replied, “If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete. I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this, and do it soon, or we should move on.”

“I will be in Palo Alto on Monday,” Musk replied. “Let’s fight in your Octagon.”

Musk added that he has not trained much, but did spar a bit with podcast host Lex Friedman.

“While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win,” Musk added.

Musk later tweeted that he is “gonna bang on his door tomorrow and demand to fight.”