Disney Partners With Transgender TikTok Influencer to Promote Girls’ Apparel and Dress Like Minnie Mouse

Disney clearly learned nothing from the Bud Light fiasco and has partnered with transgender TikTok influencer Seann Altman, a biological male who identifies as “gender fluid,” to promote a line of girls’ apparel.

The ultra-woke company worked with Altman on a video for Disney Style, one of the entertainment giant’s TikTok accounts.

In the video, Altman does a tutorial on dressing like Minnie Mouse.

A new Disney ad features a male (@seannaltman) dressing up in women’s clothes so that he can be like Minnie Mouse. pic.twitter.com/Y0EabqG0W4 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 7, 2023

Altman dons a red Minnie Mouse print dress, big red bow, and a white petticoat before putting his hair in two high buns to simulate the children’s character’s ears.

“I literally look like Minnie Mouse!” Altman declares.

The transgender influencer has 717,000 followers on the platform and frequently makes videos where he is dressed up as a young girl, including a recent one where he is skipping around in fairy wings.

As Gateway previously reported, Disney has also hired a transgender YouTuber for a major role in an upcoming Star Wars series.

Abigail Thorn, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has been cast in the new series The Acolyte as Ensign Eurus.

“Non-binary” actress Amanda Steinberg has been cast as the lead role. The Direct notes that these casting choices mean that “the upcoming series is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet.”

Thorn has a hundred thousand subscribers on YouTube and is known to promote puberty blockers and hormone replacements for children.

Breitbart News reports that last year, Disney “cast transgender ‘non-binary’ actress Zoe Terakes in a key supporting role in the Marvel series Ironheart just days after the show also cast drag queen Shea Couleé, an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Disney cast Talisa Garcia, who is a male-to-female transgender actor, to play a non-transgender role in the Willow series, which was recently canceled after just one season,” the report continued. “Just this month, Disney debuted its first ‘non-binary’ character in a Pixar film; however, few audience members will see this milestone for the once-beloved animation studio, as Elemental has flopped spectacularly both in the United States and overseas.”