WAYNE ROOT: A Covid Vaccine Nightmare Story Everyone Needs to Hear. The Next Person Crippled, Disabled, or Dead Could Be You!

By Wayne Allyn Root

There is a silent tragedy of epic proportions going on in our country. It’s silent because the media refuses to connect the dots.

Have you noticed the tsunami of recent headlines about high-profile Americans who “died suddenly” or suffered heart attacks, strokes, or blood clots at young ages? Celebrities, athletes, entertainers, and CEOs are dropping dead, or having heart attacks.

Still, the media whistles past the graveyard.

There are always a thousand excuses. Anything and everything, EXCEPT blaming the Covid vaccine. It can never be the vaccine.

Strange thing though. Virtually every one of these dead, crippled, disabled or seriously-ill people have one thing in common: they were vaccinated. What a wild coincidence!

I’ll soon write a column about 65 friends, acquaintances, and business associates of mine…people I personally know…who have died or suffered serious illness since being vaccinated. The numbers are piling up. These are not coincidences. It’s a pattern. Studying a pattern like this used to be called “SCIENCE.”

In the meantime, I have one up-close and personal story that every American needs to hear. Last week I went out to dinner with one of my best friends (let’s call him Mike). He told me the story of his own sister, who was badly injured and disabled by the Covid vaccine. He then informed she’s a big fan of mine and watches my Real Americas Voice TV show every Saturday. He said she’d like to talk to me and share her story.

We spoke yesterday. Here’s her story.

Let’s call her Jane. She is an accomplished female CEO. Jane runs a medical organization that helps children. She wanted to stress to me how healthy she’d been before getting the vaccine. She traveled the world on business and lugged her own luggage everywhere. She biked 15 miles a day. She took one-hour spin classes. She ate healthy. She was on no medications.

During the Covid pandemic, Jane never got Covid. She continued biking 15 miles several times per week. She walked 3 miles a day.

Then her doctor pressured her to take the Covid vaccine. She was worried and skeptical, but eventually she relented. She took one Pfizer jab. One. No second jab. No booster. Just one.

That’s all it took to ruin her life. Jane will never be the same.

Within four hours she felt extreme nerve pain. Pain the likes of which she’d never felt in her life. Mind-numbing pain.

Then came the racing heart. Heart palpitations. Severe muscle twitching. Severe muscle weakness. Shortness of breath. Horrible fatigue. Brain fog so bad she could no longer focus, or deal with even basic tasks.

Next came blurred vision. Sensitivity to light and sound. Dry eyes and dry mouth. Dizziness. Ringing in her ears so loud she couldn’t think. Hair loss in clumps. Severe heartburn. Circulation problems- her feet turned purple. She could barely walk. Internal tremors so bad, it felt like a cell phone was vibrating inside her body. She is in so much pain at night, she can’t sleep.

Jane also suffered from menstrual problems after getting the vaccine. She hemorrhaged so severely this past February that she was hospitalized and eventually required emergency surgery.

By March it was a new issue requiring hospitalization. Her heart was beating so fast it felt like it was going to explode. It went from 60 beats per minute to 165 within seconds. Her heart condition is so serious, she fears could “die suddenly” at any time.

This is Jane’s new normal. She was perfectly healthy all her life. Then she took the Pfizer Covid vaccine. Her life instantly changed after that one vaccine. Now it’s difficult to walk to the bathroom.

But this is no fluke. Jane joined a Facebook group for Covid vaccine victims. It’s now up to 5,000 members- all with similar stories.

They may be the lucky ones. My wife and I eat at our favorite restaurant every Friday night. The manager (call him John) stopped by our table every week to say hello. He always shared stories about his wife and daughter. His family was his life. We loved talking to John.

Three weeks ago, we walked into the restaurant. The GM told us John had just “died suddenly.” Never sick a day in his life, 52 years old, he suddenly keeled over and died of a heart attack in front of his wife. Since every employee had to be vaccinated to work, we know John was vaxxed. We will attend his memorial service this coming weekend.

The facts are out. The CDC’s own internal report shows over 117,000 excess deaths among American children since the vaccine. CHILDREN. That’s more excess dead children in two years than all the US soldiers killed in the Vietnam War in a decade.

Life insurance companies report more excess deaths among working age Americans since 2021 (the year the Covid vaccine began) than at any time in history. What do working age Americans have in common? The Biden administration forced them to take the vaccine, or lose their jobs.

Ed Dowd, the former Blackrock money manager, who analyzes numbers for a living, says the disability rolls have grown by millions since the vaccine. MILLIONS. That’s why there is such a severe shortage of employees.

We know this is happening. The next victim could be you, your spouse, your children. To do nothing now; to make believe this isn’t happening; to hope it goes away; to try to cover it up; is no longer about ignorance, or delusion, or even greed.

At this point, to do nothing, to refuse to act, is a combination of pure evil, mass murder and crimes against humanity.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1