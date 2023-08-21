“Climate Change” Crusher: HumanProgress.org Publishes Video Claiming 14% INCREASE in Green Vegetation. Mostly Due to Excess Carbon in Air

The Climate Cultists won’t like this video released by HumanProgress.org’s Twitter account yesterday: a 2016 paper published in Nature by 32 authors from 24 institutions in 8 countries has revealed that an analysis of satellite data shows that there has been a 14% increase in green vegetation over 30 years.

This analysis aligns with elementary school-level science as well as statements made by Green Peace co-founder and Director at co2coalition.org, Dr. Patrick Moore, during an interview:

“One of my missions is to turn on its head the idea that carbon dioxide is a pollutant and somehow dangerous, when in fact it is the most important nutrient for all life on Earth. And without it, this would be a dead planet. I say not only is carbon dioxide good, it is essential. And it’s a good thing that we are putting some more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, because it was running low before we came along. If we had definitive proof that CO2 was causing serious problems and we could prove it, don’t you think they would write that down on a piece of paper somewhere so people could read it? They don’t have definitive proof.

HumanProgress.org published a video over the weekend that claims a 14% increase in green vegetation over the last 30 years. The video cites that 70% of this increase is attributed to CO2 in the air and that vegetation has increased every year from 1982 to 2009. The increase amounts to the equivalent of two landmasses the size of the United States in new green vegetation.

The “greening” is most impactful in arid regions where they have high temperatures and higher CO2 concentrations. This helps plants to retain more water during transpiration which will help during dry spells and make the plants less “water-stressed.” The increased CO2 results in higher crop yields, which equates to more food and a thriving wildlife. The video claims upwards of a $3 trillion increase in crop yields over the last 30 years.

This won’t stop the Leftist from their doomsday prophecies based on absurd logic. Earlier this month, Joe Biden announced plans to spend $1.2 billion on essentially a vacuum cleaner to suck carbon out of the air and store it deep underground. At the same time, socialist Bernie Sanders was asking the DOJ to prosecute people in the fossil fuel industry who dissent on their climate change narrative.