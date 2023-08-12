Biden Regime to Spend $1.2 Billion to Vacuum Carbon Dioxide Out Of The Air

On Friday, the Biden regime announced it will spend $1.2 billion in taxpayer money to vacuum the sky of carbon dioxide.

Energy Secretary Granholm boasted about the project to reporters on Friday.

“These two projects are going to build these regional direct air capture hubs,” US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters, according to CNN. “That means they’re going to link everything from capture to processing to deep underground storage, all in one seamless process.”

CNN Reported:

The Biden administration on Friday announced its first major investment to kickstart the US carbon removal industry – something energy experts say is key to getting the country’s planet-warming emissions under control. Direct air capture removal projects are akin to huge vacuum cleaners sucking carbon dioxide out of the air, using chemicals to remove the greenhouse gas. Once removed, CO2 gets stored underground, or is used in industrial materials like cement. On Friday, the US Department of Energy announced it is spending $1.2 billion to fund two new demonstration projects in Texas and Louisiana – the South Texas Direct Air Capture hub and Project Cypress in Louisiana. Granholm said the projects are expected to remove more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air annually once they are up and running – the equivalent of removing nearly 500,000 gas cars off the road. The machines are being built to essentially supercharge the natural carbon removal already done by trees, bogs and oceans – which is not happening fast enough to capture fossil fuel emissions at the scale humans are emitting them.

Nearly a decade ago, Gateway pundit reported that the UN said that vacuuming the sky of CO2 would be the only way to save planet Earth.

The UN says the last chance to save planet Earth may be vacuuming CO2 out of the sky and burying it.

And, they’re serious.

In order to stave off the worst of global warming’s consequences, the world’s nations must find a way to reduce carbon emissions by 40 to 70 percent by 2050. That’s one of many claims made in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).