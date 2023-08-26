Cause of Lebron James’ Son Bronny’s “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” Revealed

On Thursday, there was an update on the status of LeBron’s son Bronny James, who suffered a suffered a medical emergency at basketball practice on July 25.

As previously reported by the Gateway Pundit, Bronny, who recently committed to play college basketball at USC, was rushed to the ICU after suffering a “sudden cardiac arrest” during a basketball workout.

He was later flown to the Mayo Clinic to seek further treatment as Cristina Laila reported.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Lebron previously boasted about how the Covid-19 vaccine was the best thing for him and his family.

Now the public and the James family have closure. A spokesperson for the James family released the following statement revealing that the 18-year-old basketball player’s medical scare was caused by a congenital heart defect.

Here is the statement:

After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect that can and will be treated.

The spokesperson also notes there is also significant good news for Bronny: not only is expected to make a full recovery, he should be able to continue his basketball career as well. It was previously feared the health scare could end his basketball career

We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.

The USC Trojans are scheduled to begin their basketball season in early November. The New York Post reports it is unknown at this time whether Bronny will be ready in time or will take a redshirt year for the 2023-24 season