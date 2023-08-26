Biden Given “Middle Finger” Again, This Time While Leaving Extended Lake Tahoe Vacation

Joe Biden and his media handlers got a taste of how the American people feel about the failed, corrupt Biden presidency during Joe’s extended vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. On Friday, Biden was loudly booed by a crowd of people as he addressed reporters outside a Pilates spa in Lake Tahoe. On Saturday, motorists in Carson City who were caught in traffic stopped for Biden’s departing motorcade gave Biden the finger as he passed by headed to the airport in Reno, according to a press pool report.



Screen image from viral video of Biden’s arrival in Maui, August 21, 2023.

Last Monday, Biden was booed and given the finger when he arrived in Maui to inspect the fire ravaged town of Lahaina after taking two vacations and repeatedly saying “no comment” when asked about the fire.

Biden had been staying with his family at the Lake Tahoe mansion of Democrat billionaire and 2020 rival Tom Steyer since a week ago Friday. Biden was originally scheduled to depart on Thursday but the vacation was extended two days at the last minute. Biden’s departure on Saturday was moved up several hours from the afternoon to late morning without explanation.

The White House claimed Biden was paying “fair market value” to rent the Steyer mansion. Last week neighbors filed complaints with county officials alleging the rental was in violation of county rules with Steyer facing a potential fine of $20,000.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson posted from the pool report Saturday, “Biden flying back to Washington from Tahoe. From print pool: “Along the way [to the airport]…As we drove by where traffic was at a standstill in Carson City, your pooler saw several people gesturing with their middle fingers, while others waved.”

Biden flying back to Washington from Tahoe. From print pool: "Along the way [to the airport]…As we drove by where traffic was at a standstill in Carson City, your pooler saw several people gesturing with their middle fingers, while others waved." — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 26, 2023

No video or photos from Carson City have been posted as of yet. Here are videos from Friday in Lake Tahoe and Monday in Maui.

"Handsome guy. Wonderful guy" — Biden describes Trump mug shot. He also reacts to GOP debate. Met with boos when he departs Tahoe Pilates. pic.twitter.com/Raj1dBRUN4 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 25, 2023

Biden looks confused as he heads back to his vehicle after being relentlessly booed on his vacation in Lake Tahoe. Today is Biden's 379th vacation day since taking office — 40% of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/xB4xDsSfiN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

People keep asking me what the attitude is of people in Maui toward Biden. I’ve heard numerous times today about the traffic and how locked down the island is before his arrival. There’s also some “disappointment” about how long it took him to come as evidenced by this video. pic.twitter.com/Uzy45gaeqw — Will Cain (@willcain) August 21, 2023

A Reno local with a sense of humor posted some nice photos of Air Force One on the tarmac at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.