Biden Given “Middle Finger” Again, This Time While Leaving Extended Lake Tahoe Vacation

by

Joe Biden and his media handlers got a taste of how the American people feel about the failed, corrupt Biden presidency during Joe’s extended vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. On Friday, Biden was loudly booed by a crowd of people as he addressed reporters outside a Pilates spa in Lake Tahoe. On Saturday, motorists in Carson City who were caught in traffic stopped for Biden’s departing motorcade gave Biden the finger as he passed by headed to the airport in Reno, according to a press pool report.


Screen image from viral video of Biden’s arrival in Maui, August 21, 2023.

Last Monday, Biden was booed and given the finger when he arrived in Maui to inspect the fire ravaged town of Lahaina after taking two vacations and repeatedly saying “no comment” when asked about the fire.

Biden had been staying with his family at the Lake Tahoe mansion of Democrat billionaire and 2020 rival Tom Steyer since a week ago Friday. Biden was originally scheduled to depart on Thursday but the vacation was extended two days at the last minute. Biden’s departure on Saturday was moved up several hours from the afternoon to late morning without explanation.

The White House claimed Biden was paying “fair market value” to rent the Steyer mansion. Last week neighbors filed complaints with county officials alleging the rental was in violation of county rules with Steyer facing a potential fine of $20,000.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson posted from the pool report Saturday, “Biden flying back to Washington from Tahoe. From print pool: “Along the way [to the airport]…As we drove by where traffic was at a standstill in Carson City, your pooler saw several people gesturing with their middle fingers, while others waved.”

No video or photos from Carson City have been posted as of yet. Here are videos from Friday in Lake Tahoe and Monday in Maui.

A Reno local with a sense of humor posted some nice photos of Air Force One on the tarmac at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.