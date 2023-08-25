Biden Loudly Booed in Lake Tahoe (Video)

Joe Biden was loudly booed in Lake Tahoe Friday as he spoke to reporters outside a spa where he was taking a family exercise class. Biden gave a wave to the crowd. Biden has been on vacation since last Friday at the Lake, Tahoe, Nevada mansion of Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer, who ran ran against Biden in 2020. Biden interrupted his vacation on Monday for a daytrip to Maui where he spent less than six hours touring fire-devastated Lahaina and meeting with victims and officials.

Video posted by the RNC shows a steady chorus of boos raining down on Biden as he spoke about speaking with the United Autoworkers Union about a possible strike.

The booing went on for a while, overshadowing Biden’s snarky comment about President Trump’s Fulton County mug shot, “Handsome guy.”

Longer version posted by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman. Not one question by reporters about the mounting evidence of bribery and corruption involving Joe and his son Hunter that was reported this week by John Solomon.

Photos of the Pilates studio:

UPDATED: One more round of booing as he leaves:

