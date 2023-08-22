Angry Maui Fire Survivors Let Loose With Middle Fingers and F-Bombs at Joe Biden as Motorcade Passes (Video)

by

Video reposted by Fox News reporter Will Cain (who owns property in Maui) shows a group of angry Maui fire survivors giving the middle finger and hurling f-bombs at Joe Biden as his motorcade passed by. It is just one of many hostile receptions given Biden after he took two vacations and repeatedly said “no comment” before finally visiting the fire ravaged Hawaiian island after nearly two weeks.

“People keep asking me what the attitude is of people in Maui toward Biden. I’ve heard numerous times today about the traffic and how locked down the island is before his arrival. There’s also some “disappointment” about how long it took him to come as evidenced by this video.”

“btw – I get that those two feelings are hard to reconcile. But I’d say it’s a smaller contradiction to try to reconcile than our support for Ukraine versus Maui. Whatever the case, this is how people feel. Video I believe is from @TonysSupply as seen on @hhhnewz on IG.”

The Daily Signal’s Tony Kinnett on the ground in Maui reported on residents’ reaction to Biden, “Y’all have no idea how LIVID the locals on Maui are to this. I’m learning new, descriptive swear words…Will try to get a few short interviews from locals about this as quickly as possible. My God. That comment about “almost losing the ’67 Corvette” had one man about to throw his chair.”

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay posted video with an interview of a lone resident flipping off Biden.

Jay also posted a photo of a house with “No comment…and no ice cream” spray-painted in white letters:

Video posted by Jeremy Loffredo shows a handful of supporters showed up to greet Biden on Maui.

Jill Biden can seen waving as the presidential SUV passes by, indicating that Joe was on the side facing the angry residents.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.