Angry Maui Fire Survivors Let Loose With Middle Fingers and F-Bombs at Joe Biden as Motorcade Passes (Video)

Video reposted by Fox News reporter Will Cain (who owns property in Maui) shows a group of angry Maui fire survivors giving the middle finger and hurling f-bombs at Joe Biden as his motorcade passed by. It is just one of many hostile receptions given Biden after he took two vacations and repeatedly said “no comment” before finally visiting the fire ravaged Hawaiian island after nearly two weeks.

“People keep asking me what the attitude is of people in Maui toward Biden. I’ve heard numerous times today about the traffic and how locked down the island is before his arrival. There’s also some “disappointment” about how long it took him to come as evidenced by this video.”

People keep asking me what the attitude is of people in Maui toward Biden. I’ve heard numerous times today about the traffic and how locked down the island is before his arrival. There’s also some “disappointment” about how long it took him to come as evidenced by this video. pic.twitter.com/Uzy45gaeqw — Will Cain (@willcain) August 21, 2023

“btw – I get that those two feelings are hard to reconcile. But I’d say it’s a smaller contradiction to try to reconcile than our support for Ukraine versus Maui. Whatever the case, this is how people feel. Video I believe is from @TonysSupply as seen on @hhhnewz on IG.”

btw – I get that those two feelings are hard to reconcile. But I’d say it’s a smaller contradiction to try to reconcile than our support for Ukraine versus Maui. Whatever the case, this is how people feel. Video I believe is from @TonysSupply as seen on @hhhnewz on IG. — Will Cain (@willcain) August 21, 2023

The Daily Signal’s Tony Kinnett on the ground in Maui reported on residents’ reaction to Biden, “Y’all have no idea how LIVID the locals on Maui are to this. I’m learning new, descriptive swear words…Will try to get a few short interviews from locals about this as quickly as possible. My God. That comment about “almost losing the ’67 Corvette” had one man about to throw his chair.”

Will try to get a few short interviews from locals about this as quickly as possible. My God. That comment about "almost losing the '67 Corvette" had one man about to throw his chair. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 22, 2023

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay posted video with an interview of a lone resident flipping off Biden.

MAUI FIRE: NOT SO WARM WELCOME for JOE BIDEN as he arrives in Lahaina. The president’s 20+ vehicle motorcade is welcomed with a local giving them the middle finger. “The whole system in place in our government, in the USA is corrupt”.https://t.co/v1EvqUvcTm pic.twitter.com/TkXz05iCgw — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 21, 2023

Jay also posted a photo of a house with “No comment…and no ice cream” spray-painted in white letters:

“NO COMMENT”. Local from Lahaina displayed this message on the front of his house as Joe Biden arrived in town. He refused to leave his house during the fire, and stayed for the entire duration. His property survived. Full interview to come at https://t.co/v1EvqUvcTm pic.twitter.com/eJckqTXbAE — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 22, 2023

Video posted by Jeremy Loffredo shows a handful of supporters showed up to greet Biden on Maui.

Biden arrives in Lahaina w/ a motorcade of tinted windows & giant SUVs – destitute Hawaiian locals can be sure their head of state is truly getting an accurate feeling of the loss they just endured. About 10 people out of the 145k Maui population show up to greet him. I stopped… pic.twitter.com/4zXVBD4JMc — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) August 22, 2023

Jill Biden can seen waving as the presidential SUV passes by, indicating that Joe was on the side facing the angry residents.