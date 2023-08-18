BIDEN DISGRACED: ABUSE of Jan 6th Detainees CONFIRMED in EXCLUSIVE Photos | Elijah Schaffer’s Top Picks (VIDEO)

A NATIONAL DISGRACE: Shocking images were leaked over the weekend showing the true cruelty of the Biden administration. Cramped in a windowless concrete cell, T January 6th protest related detainee was pictured only having a small light to see a bucket to use as a toilet. He has been transferred to over 18 different facilities and had been “forgotten” about.

The American people are outraged, will our leaders respond? Speaking of failures, there is evidence the government is lying about the death toll in Hawaii after the Maui fire. It seems like a cover-up of some sort, but what is it they are trying to hide?

Also, “A year-long research project led by an election integrity investigator from Utah, Sophie Anderson, and communications engineer, Dr. Charles Bernardin, has uncovered the mechanism that is being used to connect our election equipment at polling places across the nation….the team realized that the federal government has indeed created a nationwide network that is capable of collecting and changing real-time voting data at polling places across the country from a central location. The private network tool is called FirstNet, and like so many things that have proven detrimental to American liberty – it was sold as a tool to ensure public safety.”

Finally, RFK Jr. spills the beans on his sources, confirming his account of the CIA killing JFK + a bonus story that is both hilarious and disappointing at the same time.\