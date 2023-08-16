Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Tucker Carlson: I’ve Talked to CIA and Mob Hitmen Who Were Assigned to JFK Assassination

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, Democratic Presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed the CIA involvement in the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy, revealing names and details of the plot to kill the US President 1963. In January, Tucker Carlson had bravely reported on the CIA involvement in the Kennedy assassination and the Watergate scandal, assumed by many to be one of the reasons for Tucker’s unceremonious ouster and subsequent self-immolation of former top network Fox News.



“Almost all of the people associated with (JFK’s assassination) were involved with the Miami Station, which was the largest CIA Station at the time and was basically the Cuban Station”, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “The people who were involved were people like Bill Harvey and David Atlee Phillips, who was clearly involved in my uncle’s assassination. By all evidence, he was Lee Harvey Oswald’s handler at the CIA. E. Howard Hunt made a confession. David Morales, who was the chief hitman, ran the Operation Phoenix program in Vietnam, he killed ten thousand people, he also gave a confession of being in Dallas.”

The Cuba Station was “angry at my uncle for not sending in air cover during the Bay of Pigs invasion”, Kennedy said. “After the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, my uncle developed this friendship with Khrushchev, and he shut down all the attacks on Cuba by Alpha 66 and other groups who were harassing Cuba and sinking Russian ships. They were operating flotillas out of South Florida, and doing raids. My uncle (JFK) and father (RFK) sent the Coast Guard to confiscate their ships and weaponry and arrest those that kept doing it.”

“Why not just admit it now? Why would Biden not declassify the documents?” related to the JFK assassination, Tucker asked. “And why wouldn’t Trump” declassify the documents, RFK asked. “Because he was convinced by Mike Pompeo not to”, Tucker said.

“The JFK Assassinations Law required that all documents be released by 2017. Yet they refused. There are about 4000 (classified documents) left,” RFK said. “That suggests that there’s something big”, Tucker said. “It’s a fair assumption they’re not protecting individuals, they’re protecting institutional interests.”

“JFK and the Unspeakable” by Jim Douglass is “the best book” on the Kennedy assassination, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “After the Warren Commission, anybody who challenged that orthodoxy became a ‘conspiracy theorist’. In 1967, the CIA sent a letter out to all of the Operation Mockingbird assets it had in the American press, more than 400 senior editors, saying, from now on, anyone who questions the Single Gunman theory of the Kennedy assassination should be characterized a ‘conspiracy theorist’.”

“In 1979 the House Assassinations Committee met for a year and a half, and they looked at much more evidence than the Warren Commission. Allen Dulles ran the Warren Commission. He was the head of the CIA that my uncle fired. When my uncle died, (Allen Dulles) told a reporter, ‘I’m glad the little shit is dead. He thought he was a God’. Then he becomes the head of the Warren Commission. It should’ve been called the Dulles Commission. Earl Warren had a full-time job at the Supreme Court. All the other guys on the Warren Commission had full time jobs as Senators and congressmen. The only guy who went to every meeting was Allen Dulles. He was running the Warren Commission, and he should have been the prime suspect in the crime.”

Allen Dulles was “communicating secretly with the people at the CIA, with David Atlee Phillips, with George Joannides, the CIA liaison, and with J. Edgar Hoover, telling them what questions they would be asked. The whole thing was a coordinated Kabuki theater.”

In 1980, Congress concluded “this was a conspiracy”, Kennedy said. “Most of the people on that staff that I’ve talked to believe it was the CIA.”

“The dispute at that time was between the mob and the CIA”, Kennedy noted. “There was a lot of mob involvement. Johnny Roselli, Chicago boss Sam Giancana, Tampa boss Santo Trafficante and New Orleans boss Carlos Marcello were all involved. They all had casinos in Havana, and were working with the CIA to assassinate Castro. They had hitmen at their disposal and were training Cubans who were sharpshooters for (Cuban President Fulgencio) Batista.”

Kennedy had “talked to some of the hitmen involved”, he said, including Antonio Veciana, whose handler was David Atlee Phillips, who was also Lee Harvey Oswald’s handler. “So Veciana met Oswald in Dallas in September 1963. I’ve talked to the people who were working for the CIA and the mob at that time to kill Castro, and some of them were pivoted to this new project” of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. said.

“I feel that I’m probably the only one that can unravel that agency capture,” Kennedy said.

“My daughter-in-law, who is co-running my campaign with Dennis Kucinich, Amaryllis Fox, was a CIA agent in the clandestine division for most of her career… will tell you that of the 24,000 people who work for the agency, 20,000 are patriotic Americans and good public servants,” Kennedy said.

Ep. 16 RFK Jr. explains Ukraine, bio-labs, and who killed his uncle pic.twitter.com/RMr5VZVqSM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 14, 2023

“The espionage division is made up of extraordinary people who are doing an important job of protecting the country. The Espionage division does information gathering and analysis and the President needs that. The Plans Division is the action division. They’re the ones that assassinate people, fix elections, overthrow governments and do all the things that we’re paying for in our foreign policy – and domestic policy – today. My father was going to separate those two divisions. My uncle was going to do that too. He came out of his office during the Bay of Pigs and said, ‘I want to shatter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds,” Kennedy recalled.

“My father told (New York Post journalist) Pete Hamill a week before he died, ‘I’m gonna separate the Plans Division from the Espionage Division’ and that still makes a lot of sense today,” RFK noted.

Part 1: RFK Jr. Tells Tucker How Fauci’s US Bioweapons Research Caused the Covid Pandemic