Man Erupts After Noticing Prize-Winning Cow at Wisconsin State Fair is Named After a Seven-Letter “Racial Slur” – Family Exhibitor is Tossed from Fair and then Apologizes to the Black Community

West Allis, Wisconsin – A Wisconsin man got triggered after seeing the name of a prize-winning cow at the famous Wisconsin State Fair late last week, saying it was named after an old, seven letter “racial slur” according to a local report.

WISN-TV reported Friday that while David Blake of Pewaukee was attending the fair with his family on Thursday, he noticed something at the daily barn which had him “taken aback.”

Blake said that he noticed a cow with a “racially offensive” name and snapped a photo. The animal had won the top senior 3 year old award.

We’re walking through the dairy barn, enjoying ourselves, and came across the nameplate and was kind of taken aback. It’s one of those words, one of those few words that should be totally off limits. I mean, there’s a big one that we all know, and I think it’s on the same level.

Blake then lashed out at the Wisconsin State fair for not having policies in place to to review the names of the animals.

Shame on the state fair. I’d assume there’d be policies in place where they kind of look at the names and everything, why this was allowed to get through.

Vaun Mayes, a community activist who calls himself as “Milwaukee’s Malcolm X,” shared image on a Facebook showing that the cow’s name was “Milgene Tatoo Jigaboo”. He accompanied his picture with this message to the State Fair.

Ummmm Wisconsin State Fair this s*** has to come down. ASAP. Quit playing in our face. We KNOW this term is derogatory.

The tern jigaboo is an old racially insensitive term that was mostly used back in the 19th and early 20th century. Most Americans have never heard of there phrase and even those who have usually do not understand the meaning of the word.

The State Fair responded by changing Jigaboo’s name to Puzzle and removed the exhibitor, Hildebrandt family from Hustisford, from the fair according to spokesperson Tess Kerksen.

We do not tolerate or condone this behavior. We are sorry this happened and was not brought to our attention sooner.

The Hildebrandt family issued a statement apologizing to the Black community and pledged to educate themselves further. They had no idea the term had any racial connotations.